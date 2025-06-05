Campari Spritz Square Pops Up in NYC for One Weekend Only

For two days only, Campari is transforming a corner of downtown Manhattan into Campari Spritz Square - a lively tribute to aperitivo culture and the drink that defines it. Located within Chinatown and the Lower East Side, on June 14–15 the pop-up invites guests to experience the Campari Spritz in a setting built around community, art, and conversation. The main hub at 171 E. Broadway will host a sit-down spritz experience, paired with a curated aperitivo menu and a full immersion into the distinct world of Italy’s iconic red bitter.

A guest enjoys a Campari Spritz in style. Photo Credit: Emily Arden Wells, Five O'Clock Creative

Beyond the main event, Campari is teaming up with neighborhood favorites for a weekend of activities, from “bespoke jewelry at Susan Alexandra, an artful display at Coming Soon, and a ‘spritz and shop’ event at Colbo featuring a live DJ, light bites, and the iconic cocktail.”

“The Campari Spritz perfectly blends sociability and sophistication, making it the perfect choice for upscale aperitivo moments,” said Allison Varone, Head of Marketing at Campari America. “By teaming up with local businesses to create the Campari Spritz Square, Campari is thrilled to welcome guests to experience the mature essence of Italy in the heart of downtown NYC.”

Campari takes center stage at the bar—and in the glass. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Campari

With a legacy dating back to 1860 and now recognized as the #1 Bestselling Liqueur by Drinks International’s 2024 Cocktail Report for the sixth consecutive year, Campari remains the signature of aperitivo hour. Whether you're seated at a sidewalk table or browsing the neighborhood shops, the star of the show is the spritz itself.

Visit Campari Spritz Square at 171 E. Broadway, New York City on Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15. Seating times are at 3:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. and reservations via Resy are available now. Partner store activities are from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sign up at www.campari.com for early booking access and follow @CampariOfficial for updates.

Not ready for the party to end? The perfect Campari Spritz Recipe includes:

Two parts Campari, three parts Cinzano Prosecco D.O.C, and one part soda water, poured directly into an ice-filled wine glass and finished with a fresh orange slice. Simple, balanced, and just bitter enough to keep things interesting.

As you enjoy the Campari Spritz, Campari reminds you to please do so responsibly.