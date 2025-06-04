Skip to Content
Angelina Bakery Opens Ninth NYC Location with Mini Pizzas and Gelato Shakes

The ever-expanding empire of Angelina Bakery has opened its ninth NYC location in the Lenox Hill neighborhood of Manhattan.

11:00 AM EDT on June 4, 2025

Display case of various mini pizzas at Angelina Bakery.

A look at the full lineup of new mini pizzas, from spicy salami to roasted porcini and fennel sausage.

Angelina Bakery has officially opened its ninth New York City location, this time at 1100 Lexington Avenue in Lenox Hill. The newest shop is the second Angelina location on the Upper East Side, expanding the brand across Manhattan.

Executive Pizza Chef Filippo Pagano prepares one of Angelina’s new mini pizzas at the Lenox Hill location.
Chef Pagano adds a finishing touch to the fresh-from-the-oven mini pizzas in the Upper East Side shop.

To mark the occasion, Angelina is rolling out a new menu of mini pizzas crafted by Executive Pizza Chef Filippo Pagano, known for his work at Serafina, Antica Pizzeria da Michele NYC, Eataly/Rosso Pomodoro (NYC & Chicago), and L’Industrie Pizza. These aren’t your average slices. From Margherita, Mortadella and Burrata, Capricciosa, Spicy Salami and Jalapeño, and a roasted porcini with fennel sausage combo, all are made with a dough that ferments for 48 hours before being baked at 900 degrees for that perfect crisp chewy texture.

Pagano calls his approach “pizza contemporanea,” a lighter, more refined spin on Italian pizza made with imported flour and a bakery-style proofing process. The result is pizza with a New York attitude and an Italian soul.

Also on the menu are a trio of creamy gelato shakes - Mango, Mixed Berries, and Coffee - just in time for summer.

The Lenox Hill location is backed by seasoned franchise operators with a track record of running some of the city's most popular spots, including Serendipity, Rosas Pizza, Playa Bowls, and Koronet Pizza. With Angelina locations now in Times Square, Grand Central, NoMad, and the Upper East Side, the brand is becoming a familiar name across neighborhoods.

Angelina Bakery, founded in 2018 by Tony Park, is best known for its modern Italian desserts and a bright, welcoming aesthetic. The newest shop stays true to that style and is always ready with something sweet or savory for its guests.

