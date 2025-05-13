Skip to Content
Carmel Culinary Week 2025 Serves Up La Dolce Vita

Carmel Culinary Week returns from May 30 to June 7, featuring village-wide events, local wines, and a one-night Italian celebration on Dolores Street.

10:00 AM EDT on May 13, 2025

Two people clink wine glasses branded with the Carmel Culinary Week logo.

Wine tastings are a signature part of the festivities at Carmel Culinary Week. Photo courtesy of Visit Carmel.

If you’ve never visited Carmel-by-the-Sea on California’s central coast, early June may be the perfect time to plan your first trip. Carmel-by-the-Sea’s fifth annual Carmel Culinary Week runs May 30 through June 7, 2025. This year’s event blends the town’s well-known food and wine scene with new pop-ups and village-wide events, giving visitors plenty to explore in the heart of this famous town.

A smiling chef carefully plating a dish topped with herbs and garnishes.
Culinary talent on display during a chef-led event at Carmel Culinary Week. Courtesy of Visit Carmel.

One of the standout events is La Dolce Vita on Dolores Street, set for Tuesday, June 3. The evening will transform Dolores Street into an open-air Italian feast, where guests can gather at long tables for a family-style meal. Local chefs will serve authentic Italian-inspired dishes -  gourmet pastas, fresh seafood, and seasonal salads - paired with top-notch wines. Live music rounds out the evening, setting a festive mood that feels straight out of the Mediterranean.

A seafood dish with grilled seafood, garnished with basil, in a white bowl with a glass of red wine.
A delicious seafood entrée featured during Carmel Culinary Week. Courtesy of Visit Carmel.

A stellar lineup of restaurants and wineries will be part of the celebration. Featured restaurants include Cafè dal Mare, known for its coastal Italian cuisine, Cantinetta Luca, serving wood-fired pizza and handmade pasta, and local hotspot Casanova. Il Fornaio, along with La Dolce Vita, Little Napoli, Il Tegamino, OTTO’s Bread, Radici Market, and the playful Fool Hardy are also participating.

Visitors can also sip from some of the best wines that the region has to offer. Caraccioli Cellars is famous for its sparkling wines, while Galante Vineyards & Dawn’s Dream focus on small-batch varietals with local roots. Folktale Winery blends creativity with standout California wines, and Albatross, Lepe Cellars, and Tira Nanza round out a list that shows off the range of Carmel’s wine scene.

A crowd gathers near a balloon-decorated sign reading “Carmel-by-the-Sea Culinary Week.”
Visitors line up to celebrate the kickoff of Carmel Culinary Week. Courtesy of Visit Carmel.

The week kicks off May 30 with Party in the Plaza at Carmel Plaza, featuring small bites and wine from Carmel’s best restaurants. Other events include Soirée-by-the-Sea at La Playa Hotel (June 4), a seafood-focused night with roaming oyster shuckers, and the Culinary Showdown at Devendorf Park (June 5), where chefs compete in a live cooking challenge. Boho Bites & Beats on June 6 closes out the week with street food, global flavors, wine, and music.

“Carmel Culinary Week is a testament to the thriving food culture that has made our village a must-visit destination for culinary enthusiasts,” said Amy Herzog, executive director of Visit Carmel. “We’re excited to welcome guests from near and far to celebrate the artistry and innovation of our talented chefs.”

A server holding a tray of assorted seafood and crostini appetizers at an event.
An array of savory bites served during a Carmel Culinary Week tasting event. Courtesy of Visit Carmel.

For the full experience, the Ultimate Culinary Masterpiece Pass offers access to all five signature events. Participating restaurants will also feature exclusive menus, pub crawls, tastings, and hands-on workshops throughout the week.

Whether you’re planning a quick visit or a week-long stay, Carmel Culinary Week is a chance to enjoy incredible food and wine in one of California’s most picturesque spots. Tickets and full event details are available here.

