Travel

Experience Authentic Italy with Me & Appetito in Piedmont This Fall

Appetito is partnering with chef and culinary travel guide, Julie Hartigan, on a once in a lifetime trip to Piedmont.

10:00 AM EDT on March 24, 2025

The Italian region of Piedmont is a gastronome's dream.

If you love Italy, food, and wine as much as I do, then you need to put Piedmont at the top of your travel list. And even better? You can experience it with me this November on an exclusive, insider food & wine adventure—co-hosted by none other than Andrew Cotto, Editor-in-Chief of Appetito!

Julie Hartigan is a Private Chef and Culinary Tour Guide.
This isn’t your typical Italy trip. Forget the summer heat, the long lines, and the tourist traps. Instead, picture crisp autumn air, vineyards at peak harvest, and a culinary playground that’s home to legendary Barolo wines, farm-to-table feasts, and the world’s most prized white truffles.

Why Piedmont is a Foodie’s Dream

Piedmont, nestled at the foot of the Alps, is a must-visit destination for anyone who adores Italian food and wine. It’s the birthplace of the Slow Food movement, and every bite here is steeped in tradition, from rich tajarin pasta with butter and shaved white truffle to decadent veal tonnato and the perfect glass of Nebbiolo. It’s a place where food and wine are treated with reverence, where every meal tells a story, and where you’ll experience Italy like an insider.

And speaking of insiders…

This itinerary has been designed by two local food & wine experts with deep connections to the region, meaning we’re bringing you behind the scenes to meet the winemakers, taste the rarest bottles, dine at tables most tourists will never experience, and hunt for truffles with local experts.

Plin with fresh truffles is a regional specialty of Piedmont.
What Makes This Trip So Special?

  • White Truffle Hunt & The Alba Truffle Festival – Experience the thrill of finding this elusive delicacy alongside expert truffle hunters and their dogs, then immerse yourself in the world-famous Alba White Truffle Festival.
  • Private Winery Visits & Stays – Tour prestigious Barolo and Barbaresco vineyards, meet the passionate winemakers, and enjoy exclusive tastings. You’ll even stay at a winery, sipping wine as the sun sets over the rolling hills.
  • Farm-to-Table Culinary Experiences – Learn to cook classic Piedmontese dishes with chefs trained at the prestigious Pollenza Slow Food Academy, using the freshest local ingredients.
  • Charming Italian Towns – Explore storybook villages like La Morra, Asti, Barolo, and Bra, each rich in history and culinary treasures.
  • Relaxation & Luxury – After indulgent days of eating and drinking, unwind in luxurious spa facilities, because food travel should be delicious and rejuvenating.
The vineyards of Piedmont produce some of the country's most coveted wines.
Join Us This November!

This is an intimate, small-group journey designed for passionate food lovers who want to see, taste, and experience Italy in a way most travelers never will.

Spots are limited, and this is a once-in-a-lifetime food & wine escape. Get all the details and reserve your spot now: https://trips.juliehartigan.com/

Andrew and I hope to see you in Piedmont this fall! 

