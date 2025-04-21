Donatella Boutique Hotel & Restaurant Arrives in Miami Beach This May

This May, Miami Beach welcomes a new boutique destination from the team behind some of the city’s most iconic landmarks. Donatella Boutique Hotel and its on-site Donatella Restaurant mark the latest venture from the Nakash Group , known for The Setai Miami Beach and the former Versace Mansion, in partnership with Vida & Estilo Hospitality Group. Together, these hospitality leaders have created a space that blends Mediterranean-inspired design and Southern Coastal Italian cuisine, all in one intimate and curated setting.

Designed in 1922 by Wallace Tutt —the same architect behind the Versace Mansion —the building that now houses Donatella Boutique Hotel has been carefully restored. The result is a six-room retreat that nods to Miami’s architectural heritage while embracing the feel of a refined European escape.

Each room, designed by Mico Design Studio , features warm wood, textured stone, and gold details that strike a balance between minimalism and glamour. With thoughtful touches like stone-carved headboards and locally inspired artwork, the hotel doesn’t just look good—it feels grounded in place.

A room at the Donatella Boutique Hotel. Photo credit: The Louis Collection.

“With every property, from The Setai, Miami Beach to the former Versace Mansion, our mission has always been to create memorable experiences that reflect Miami’s unique character. The Donatella Boutique Hotel is the ideal sister property to the former Versace Mansion, with its Neo-Mediterranean elegance and storied heritage. We are excited to make Donatella Restaurant the heart of this new project, offering world-class Italian cuisine within this stunning space.” Joe Nakash, Chairman. The Setai Hotel

An Italian Dining Experience

Donatella Restaurant isn’t just an amenity—it’s the centerpiece of the property. Executive Chef Alessandro Morrone, a Naples native, draws on childhood memories and generations-old recipes to create a menu steeped in tradition. Dishes like Polipo all’Insalata, Rigatoni Nduja, Skull Island Prawns, and Black Truffle Cacio e Pepe highlight the bold yet balanced flavors of Southern Italian coastal cuisine. Many ingredients are imported from Italy, while seasonal produce is sourced locally for freshness and depth.

Rigatoni Nduja at Donatella Restaurant. Photo credit: VE Hospitality Group.

The 170-seat dining room is airy and modern, accented by raw textures and artistic flourishes. A lush green entryway leads guests from the hotel lobby into a space filled with natural materials, mirrored ceilings, and a hand-painted mural by a local artist. A central bar and open kitchen enhance the sense of energy and movement, while a private dining room offers an intimate setting for groups or special occasions.

Boutique Living, Miami Style

While the restaurant leads the experience, the hotel offers more than just a place to sleep. Guests have access to dedicated butler and concierge service, wellness treatments via a local partner spa, exclusive beach access with plush daybeds, and use of private pool amenities off-site. Fitness-minded travelers will find a full gym just a short walk away.

The aim is simple. Deliver the kind of luxurious, hyper-personalized stay that’s harder to find in larger hotels.