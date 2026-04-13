Festa Italiana Charlotte: An Italian Food and Wine Festival 

Every year in May, the heart of Charlotte, North Carolina transforms into something unmistakably Italian, lively, aromatic, and filled with the unmistakable hum of celebration. At the center of it all is Festa Italiana Charlotte, a beloved tradition that captures the spirit of Italy while embracing the warmth and generosity of the Italian and Italian American experience.

What began in 2006 as a modest gathering in a South End courtyard has blossomed into one of the city’s most anticipated cultural events. Founded by Dr. Vincent E. Voci and inspired by Boston’s iconic Saint Anthony Festival, the event carries forward a deeply rooted tradition: bringing people together through food, culture, and a shared commitment to giving back.

Fresh pizza is served throughout the event, highlighting simple, traditional Italian flavors.

Today, Festa Italiana unfolds in Uptown Charlotte like a vibrant open-air village. The promenade comes alive with the scent of simmering sauces and freshly baked goods, as guests wander from station to station, enjoying an all-inclusive spread of Italian favorites. From delicate risottos and handcrafted pastas to wood-fired pizzas, cured meats, pastries and decadent cannoli, every bite tells a story of heritage and craft. Glasses of Italian wine, crisp Prosecco, and cold beer flow freely, turning each tasting into a toast to la dolce vita.

But Festa Italiana is more than a feast; it’s a full cultural immersion. Live music drifts through the air, blending traditional Italian melodies with modern rhythms. Artisan vendors showcase handcrafted goods, while chefs take the stage to share their culinary secrets. Families gather, children laugh, and generations connect, creating an atmosphere that feels less like an event and more like a homecoming. At its core, the festival’s mission is rooted in purpose.

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Chefs prepare and plate dishes live, giving guests a closer look at the craft behind each bite.

Organized by the Saint Anthony Foundation of Charlotte, Festa Italiana is entirely volunteer-driven and dedicated to making a meaningful impact. Proceeds support Nevins Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides vital services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities across the region. It’s this blend of celebration and service that gives the event its soul; every plate enjoyed and every glass raised contributes to a greater good.

This year introduces an exciting new addition: The Italian Village Market. This curated shopping experience brings together artisans and makers offering goods that are either Made in Italy or inspired by generations of Italian craftsmanship. It’s an invitation to take a piece of the culture home, whether through food, design, or tradition.

An all-inclusive spread features classic Italian sandwiches, pasta, and small bites throughout the festival.

Over two decades in, Festa Italiana Charlotte has become more than just a food and wine festival - it’s a symbol of how food, family, and philanthropy can come together in perfect harmony. It honors the past, celebrates the present, and continues to grow, one unforgettable bite at a time.

So come hungry. Come curious. And come ready to experience a little piece of Italy, right in the heart of Charlotte. To find out more information and to grab your tickets, use this link. This is an event you will not want to miss! Learn more @festaitalianaclt.