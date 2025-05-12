Happy Socks’ New Line Includes a “Love Letter” to Aperol Spritz

It’s spritz season, and the aperitivo deserves appreciation in all forms - even socks. Happy Socks , a sock brand that offers color-forward, creative and fun socks, launched an Al Fresco collection of socks earlier this spring and their “Orange Spritz Sock” is worth highlighting in accordance with Appetito’s affinity for brightly hued sips that look quite like what’s printed on the footwear.

The collection is inspired by sun-drenched afternoons, park picnics, afternoons spent sipping and more celebrations and get-togethers that can really only happen in the summer, according to Fiona Murchison, chief marketing and design officer at Happy Socks.

“We wanted to capture the essence of the laid-back Euro summer that we live for and translate it into playful designs that everyone around the world can wear,” Murchison says. "It’s about celebrating the good life, la dolce vita, in the OG Happy Socks way - where every moment big or small is a reason to smile.”

Murchison says the socks, which come in Turquoise and Dark Orange, are the brand’s “love letter” to the spritz drink.

She continues: “The spritz is an iconic summer drink. It's symbolic of sunny days well spent. It felt like a natural design fit for Happy Socks: bold, cheerful and inherently sharable.”

The idea is that the wearer might feel like they’re stepping into a treasured summer memory when they put on the socks.

“We design for those everyday moments of escapism, so whether you're on your way to a garden party or just brightening a Monday morning, we want wearers to be transported - to feel carefree, a little mischievous (who doesn't in a spritz sock?), and entirely themselves,” Murchison adds. “The Al Fresco collection is the fun, fluttery, first-day-of holiday feeling... and letting it linger all season long.”

The socks retail for $16.