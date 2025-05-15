Italian Roots Run Deep at Paso Wine Fest in CA

California is practically synonymous with wine, and Paso Robles stands out as one of the state's most popular regions. Known for bold reds and Rhône varietals, Paso is now seeing a rise in Italian grapes and heritage, a trend that immediately caught Appetito’s attention.

Italian varietals like Sangiovese and Barbera thrive in Paso Robles’ Mediterranean-style climate. Courtesy of Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.

Located in central California just north of San Luis Obispo, Paso Wine Fest, the region’s largest wine event, returns May 16–18 with more than 100 wineries pouring over the course of the weekend. Amongst the usual local standouts, a handful of producers are shining a spotlight on Italy’s rich winemaking tradition, both through their varietals and personal heritage.

Giornata stands out as the most Italian-focused winery at the festival. Specializing in varietals like Nebbiolo, Aglianico, and Barbera, Giornata takes its name from an Italian term meaning "a day's work," a reference to the dedication and craft behind every bottle. Owners Brian and Stephy Terrizzi have expanded their love of Italy beyond wine, as they also own ETTO Pastificio, a small-batch pasta company, and ETTO Pasta Bar.

A peaceful view of Paso Robles wine country. Courtesy of Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.

Bella Luna Estate Winery is best known for its Sangiovese and Super Tuscan-style blends, a reflection of its long-standing commitment to Italian varietals. Since its founding, the winery has focused on crafting wines that bring Old World elegance to Paso Robles, specializing in traditional Italian grapes and winemaking methods while showing the unique character of California’s Central Coast.

Zanoli Wines, founded by the younger generation of the Zanoli family (who are also connected to Bella Luna) is a newer brand dedicated to classic Italian varietals. Their small-batch production highlights a commitment to tradition and a passion for growing Italian grapes on Paso soil.

Guests mingle and sample wines at the lively Paso Wine Fest, held in Paso Robles. Courtesy of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.

Ella’s Vineyard rounds out the list of festival wineries that focus on Italian grapes. From their website, “We've taken the varietals we love from Italy - Sangiovese, Nebbiolo, Primitivo and Montepulciano - and blended them with Italian clones of Bordeaux varietals like Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot to create Super Tuscan wines that pay homage to their roots and celebrate California's innovative vineyard and winemaking practices.”

Beyond the tasting tents, two other local producers deserve mention. Though not pouring at this year’s festival, Clesi Wines is fully committed to Italian varietals and has carved out a loyal following for its classically styled wines. Meanwhile, J. Dusi Wines, now celebrating 100 years of farming in Paso Robles, has been a cornerstone of the region’s wine heritage. The Dusi family's story is significant to the Italian-American farming spirit that helped shape California’s wine industry.

Harvest season brings the energy of crush, an essential part of Paso’s hands-on approach to winemaking. Courtesy of Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.

Paso Wine Fest is a celebration of everything the region has to offer, but for lovers of Italian wine, these wineries provide a delicious way to experience a slice of Italy in Central California. For a full list of participating wineries, and to secure tickets, visit pasowine.com.