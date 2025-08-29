Long Island Pizza Fest Debuts in Huntington with Top Pizzerias

On September 13, 2025, Long Island will host its very first pizza festival at Mill Dam Park in Huntington. The Long Island Pizza Fest promises a day devoted entirely to one of the region’s favorite foods. From classic New York slices to the subtle flavors of Roman and Neapolitan pies, the event offers a taste of the island’s rich pizza culture while marking a milestone for local food lovers.

Who Will Be There

The lineup is as varied as it is impressive. Guests can sample from:

Adding an extra layer of authenticity, Mimmo of Caputo Flour joins the roster to highlight the ingredients behind many great pies. Together, these names bring both neighborhood favorites and celebrated artisans into one place for the very first time.

More Than Just Pizza

Though pizza takes center stage, the festival is designed as an all-day celebration. Live music, DJs, and bands will fill the air with energy, while a Bocce Ball Tournament starts the morning session. Local chefs will give live demonstrations, teaching the art of dough preparation, stretching, and baking techniques for both backyard and professional ovens. A selection of food trucks ensures that guests who might crave something beyond pizza will still find plenty to enjoy.

A Marketplace for Italian Flavors

The festival partners with Sansone Foods as the official ingredients sponsor. Their dry-goods market will allow visitors to stock up on authentic Italian staples to bring the festival flavors back home. For the demonstrations and tastings, state-of-the-art pizza ovens are being provided by Fiero Forni, adding to the organizers’ commitment to authenticity and quality.

Tickets and Access

General admission tickets, priced at $70, include unlimited pizza sampling, with children under 10 admitted free. VIP tickets, available for guests 21 and over, offer exclusive access to specialty dishes, a gelato cart, preferred viewing areas for concerts, and entry to beer gardens. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase throughout the day. Tickets went on sale August 1 and are expected to sell quickly given the buzz around this debut celebration.

For decades, Long Island has been known for its pizza culture, often rivaling its New York City counterpart in quality and devotion. Yet it has never hosted a large-scale event dedicated solely to this passion. The Long Island Pizza Fest not only celebrates a beloved food but also affirms pizza as part of the island’s culinary identity. With its mix of local talent, authentic ingredients, and family-friendly programming, the event is poised to become an annual tradition.

Plan Your Visit

The Long Island Pizza Fest is split into two sessions, one from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the other from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. For schedules, tickets, and more details, visit www.thelongislandpizzafestival.com.