Magic Hour Debuts Italian Fonduta in NYC

New York City’s Magic Hour is channeling the Italian Dolomites in honor of the Winter Olympic Games.

Located in the Moxy Times Square, the all-season rooftop bar is launching a new experience at their seasonal Mountain Lodge installation.

The restaurant is offering Fonduta starting February 6. The Italian fondue option, which should allow guests to “pretend they’re atop a mountain in the Dolomites” will be presented table-side in fondue pots. It's meant to be shared.

“As we head into the Winter Olympics, we wanted to provide our guests with the chance to indulge in a true Italian tradition with Fonduta,” says Michael Marinoff, vice president of F&B Operations for Tao Group Hospitality.

He continues: “The experience is about gathering, breaking bread - and cheese - together. We want this new offering to foster a sense of community and excitement around the Games this winter.”

At $35 per person, Magic Hour’s menu will include Savory Cheese Fonduta that includes nodes of 24-month aged parmigiano reggiano, swiss and gruyère. The selection is offered with a choice of toasted Italian bread and potatoes, grapes and cornichons. Optional add-ons include sausage, sharable crispy fried ravioli or prosciutto-style cured meats.

It will also offer Chocolate Fonduta at $20 per person with fresh fruit and biscotti for dipping purposes.

The rooftop is also offering seasonal cocktail menus such as a white hot chocolate with marshmallows called the “Après Ski," a frozen espresso martini that is available in a single serving or on a shotski, and its “Winter White Spritz” made with prosecco, white cranberry and orange blossom vodka.

