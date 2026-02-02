Skip to Content
News

Magic Hour Debuts Italian Fonduta in NYC

A winter-only offering invites guests to gather around melted cheese, alpine flavors and après-ski vibes in the heart of Manhattan.

10:00 AM EST on February 2, 2026

New York City’s Magic Hour is channeling the Italian Dolomites in honor of the Winter Olympic Games. 

Located in the Moxy Times Square, the all-season rooftop bar is launching a new experience at their seasonal Mountain Lodge installation.

The restaurant is offering Fonduta starting February 6. The Italian fondue option, which should allow guests to “pretend they’re atop a mountain in the Dolomites” will be presented table-side in fondue pots. It's meant to be shared.

“As we head into the Winter Olympics, we wanted to provide our guests with the chance to indulge in a true Italian tradition with Fonduta,” says Michael Marinoff, vice president of F&B Operations for Tao Group Hospitality.

He continues: “The experience is about gathering, breaking bread - and cheese - together. We want this new offering to foster a sense of community and excitement around the Games this winter.”

At $35 per person, Magic Hour’s menu will include Savory Cheese Fonduta that includes nodes of 24-month aged parmigiano reggiano, swiss and gruyère. The selection is offered with a choice of toasted Italian bread and potatoes, grapes and cornichons. Optional add-ons include sausage, sharable crispy fried ravioli or prosciutto-style cured meats.

It will also offer Chocolate Fonduta at $20 per person with fresh fruit and biscotti for dipping purposes.

The rooftop is also offering seasonal cocktail menus such as a white hot chocolate with marshmallows called the “Après Ski," a frozen espresso martini that is available in a single serving or on a shotski, and its “Winter White Spritz” made with prosecco, white cranberry and orange blossom vodka.

Want to read more from Morgan Hines?

Read More:

