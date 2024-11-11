Mario Carbone Debuts New Men’s Fashion Line Our Lady of Rocco

Mario Carbone, best known as the co-founder of Major Food Group and the chef behind restaurants like Carbone, Sadelle’s, and The Grill, is getting in the fashion game. Collaborating with La Ligne, a New York womenswear brand with a reputation for chic, timeless designs, Carbone has helped create Our Lady of Rocco, a men’s ready-to-wear line that reflects his affinity for vintage city style.

Judging from the somewhat brooding imagery featuring Carbone as the model on the Our Lady of Rocco website, the collection aims to capture the essence of New York's fashion landscape in the ’80s—an era marked by a downtown scene that celebrated individuality and bold style choices. Tailored blazers, high-waisted trousers, and structured outerwear anchor the collection, echoing the more formal yet rugged look of the time. It features $150 pique polos and $295 baby cashmere sweaters, as well as a white or gray tee ($75 each) on the low end and shearling-lined parka ($1,395) on the higher end.

The Our Lady of Rocco collection is the latest in a line of collaborations between upscale fashion brands and red-hot Italian-American chefs. This fall, Rag & Bone debuted a capsule collection with Mark Iacono of Lucali in Brooklyn, featuring t-shirts, vintage sweatshirts, and more. Late last year, Uncle Paulie's Deli in Los Angeles teamed up with Carharrt Work in Progress for their latest limited-edition fashion collaboration, which benefits Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

Our Lady of Rocco will introduce the collection at a pop-up event in NYC November 12 and 13 at 169 Thompson Street starting at 11 a.m. each day.

This article was written with an assist from AI, but has been edited and checked by humans.