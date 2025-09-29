Michael Mina Brings Acqua Bistecca to Washington, D.C.

When Michelin-starred Michael Mina opened Bourbon Steak in Georgetown in 2008, he introduced Washington diners to his butter-poached steaks and a different kind of steakhouse experience. Now he’s returned to the city with something new. On September 8, he opened Acqua Bistecca at CityRidge, a restaurant that brings together his love of seafood and steak with the lively, communal spirit of Italian dining.

“Acqua Bistecca is the dinner party I’ve been dreaming of for years,” Mina says. “Every night is about creating joy around the table—a true celebration of flavor, conversation, and togetherness.”

What’s on the Table

Lasagna, seared on a griddle and served with pesto and tomato. Photo by Rey Lopez.

The menu is built for sharing. Lasagna is cooked on a griddle and served with pesto and tomato. Osso buco is slow-braised in Barolo and plated with golden saffron risotto. Steaks are charred, brushed with lambrusco butter, and finished with bone marrow vinaigrette. Grilled bass and lobster come with saffron-orange fregola.

Desserts are also exciting. Ricotta-filled bomba donuts are meant to be dipped into huckleberry jam and mascarpone cheesecake, while a dish called The Lemon layers mousse, candied peel, and vanilla crunch, inspired by Mina’s travels in Sorrento.

Drinks that Glow as Bright as the Bar

The dramatic bar at Acqua Bistecca, designed as the centerpiece of the restaurant. Photo by Rey Lopez.

If Acqua Bistecca has a centerpiece, it’s the bar. Bottles stretch to the ceiling in a kaleidoscope of colors, glowing like stained glass. The drinks pull inspiration from Italy’s coasts: Capri is a clarified milk punch made with bourbon, tomato water, and basil, while Venice reimagines the Bellini with whiskey and spiced peaches.

The wine list mixes small Italian producers with familiar names from California and France, but there’s also many local selections. You’ll see Maryland rye, D.C. rum, and Virginia beer on the menu alongside Italian vermouths and amari.

A Place to Linger

The space, designed by Nunzio Marc DeSantis Architects, offers a warm and inviting ambiance. It feels like someone’s home where you’ve been invited to sit, eat, and stay as long as you want.

Mina’s career has always been about innovation, from seafood that redefined fine dining at San Francisco’s Aqua, or steaks that rewrote the rules in Georgetown, and now an Italian-inspired feast in D.C. with Acqua Bistecca. He has created a place where people want to return again and again - like any good dinner party.