Philadelphia’s Pizzata Pizzeria Now Has Two In-House Champions

Pizzata Pizzeria & Birreria's Davide Lubrano won first place for Best Roman Style Pizza at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas. Lubrano, a third-generation pizza maker from Naples, has trained with some of the best pizzaiolo in Italy, preparing him to take home the win from the three-day tournament competing against some of the best pizza makers around the world.

A true stunner, Lubrano’s award-winning pizza was topped with organic mixed wild mushrooms (oyster, shiitake, portobello, cremini), organic leeks, low-moisture mozzarella, prosciutto cotto Italian ham, stracciatella, pickled chiodini mushrooms in oil, chives, aged parmigiano Reggiano, and truffle caviar pearls. It’s a must-try and will be offered as a special for one night on April 17 (read on for the details).

“We are so happy and very proud to represent Philly – a city that has shown us nothing but love since we first came here,” said Lubrano. “We have put in so much work into our dough and on this pizza, and to come out a champion makes all the hard work worth it. I want to thank my brother Ciro and my business partner Vinny for always believing in me and for always being by my side. Without them, none of this would’ve been possible. I also have to thank Massimiliano Saieva, my Roman style instructor, for just being an incredible human, mentor, and friend.”

Davide Lubrano's award-winning pizza will be available at Pizzata Pizzeria & Birreria's South Philly location on April 17. Photo courtesy of Mike Prince.

Pizzata Pizzeria is now the first pizza shop ever to have two champions. Co-owner Vinny Gallagher, a self-taught and self-proclaimed San Francisco natural-leaven dough freak, won the same event in 2019. He has been featured in the NY Times and Pizza Today.

Proudly boasting “naturally leavened in Philly” with their motto of “Crust the Process,” Pizzata Pizzeria has two locations in Philadelphia: Pizzata Pizzeria and Pizzata Pizzeria & Birreria. Pizzata roughly translates to “pizza party” in Italian and symbolizes how pizza should be eaten - with a group of your favorite people.