Piatti Opens in Laguna Beach

Piatti is making its way to one of Southern California’s most iconic seaside towns. The newest location of this West Coast Italian favorite blends the relaxed elegance of Laguna Beach with the warmth of a neighborhood trattoria.

The main dining room at Piatti Laguna Beach blends natural textures with a warm, modern feel. Photo Credit: Michelle Min

With views just steps from Main Beach, Piatti Laguna Beach invites locals and visitors into a welcoming space with indoor-outdoor seating, handmade pastas, and a well-crafted cocktail program. The 126-seat restaurant feels breezy and familiar, designed for long lunches, evening spritzes, and everything in between.

“We are incredibly proud to be opening the doors to Piatti in such a vibrant, iconic town,” said Tim Harmon, CEO of Palisades Hospitality. “Laguna Beach has long been known for its natural beauty, strong sense of community, and appreciation for good food – and we believe Piatti will feel right at home here. This restaurant is a celebration of authentic Italian hospitality, from house made pastas to friendly, welcoming service, and we can’t wait to become a gathering place for locals and visitors alike.”

Chef Claudio Dell’Anno Leads the Kitchen

Behind the menu is Executive Chef Claudio Dell’Anno, who brings his Michelin-starred training and classical Italian roots to the coast. A graduate of École Lenôtre in Paris, Dell’Anno has cooked in top kitchens in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Europe. Now at the helm in Laguna Beach, he delivers dishes that combine Italian tradition with California seasonality.

“Piatti has always been about creating traditions—welcoming, familiar, and effortlessly warm,” said Matt Stuhl, Chief Operating Officer of Palisades Hospitality. “With our new location in Laguna Beach, we’re excited to bring our timeless neighborhood trattoria to a community that shares our love for coastal living and genuine hospitality.”

Hand-Rolled Pasta and Regional Favorites

Piatti’s menu keeps things classic and comforting. Antipasti include Whipped Burrata di Stefano with rosemary focaccia and Beef Carpaccio with grana padana and arugula. Pastas are hand-rolled daily and include Spinach & Ricotta Tortellini with truffle butter and Rigatoni Bolognese in a rich pork and beef ragu.

Entrees highlight the best of land and sea. There’s Eggplant Parmesan, Chicken al Mattone with puttanesca sauce, Seared Sea Bass, and a Dry-Aged NY Steak. The dessert menu leans into Italian favorites like Buttermilk Panna Cotta, Flourless Chocolate Torte, and Tiramisu.

Cocktails with a Coastal Twist

The cocktail list, curated by veteran bartender and beverage consultant Eric Johnson, features a mix of Italian favorites and a strong Laguna vibe. Guests will find the signature Piatti Spritz alongside newer additions like the Capo Tropicale, a bright rum sour, and the Toro Rosso, made with pomegranate and mezcal. The wine list pulls from California and Italy, with a few surprises tucked in.

The signature Piatti Spritz is a refreshing way to toast to coastal afternoons. Photo Credit: Michelle Min

A Historic Space with Fresh Energy

Located in a former bank building, the restaurant has been thoughtfully restored with natural light, tiled courtyards, and a vintage Vespa as a playful nod to Italian street culture. Furnishings and finishes combine comfort with coastal style, giving the space a timeless but relaxed feel.

Piatti’s bar features an eye-catching green tile backdrop and a curated selection of spirits. Photo Credit: Michelle Min

In the coming weeks, Piatti will expand its hours to include brunch and a daily Aperitivo Hour. Whether for a long lunch, a glass of wine after the beach, or a cozy dinner with friends, the restaurant hopes to become a go-to spot for the community.

Piatti Laguna Beach is located at 222 Ocean Avenue and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit laguna.piatti.com or follow @piattilagunabeach on Instagram.