Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

Rao’s and Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Introduce Pasta Alla Tequila

The model turned mogul Kendall Jenner partners with Rao’s Homemade sauce to create a new riff on pasta alla vodka with her 818 Tequila brand.

7:40 AM EST on February 16, 2024

Kendell Jenner with bowl of pasta

Kendell (left) and Kylie Jenner pose with Pasta alla Tequila, made with her 818 tequila and Rao’s Homemade. Photo: 818 Tequila

What goes better with pasta than… tequila?

A well-known pasta classic is getting a twist thanks to Kendall Jenner and her 818 Tequila brand.

818 Tequila has partnered with famed Italian sauce brand Rao’s Homemade to create a recipe for “Pasta Alla Tequila,” a take on the popular dish offered at many Italian restaurants.

Jenner, who founded the liquor brand, says she’s excited about the partnership with Rao’s Homemade — a brand she called a “staple” in her pantry. 

"I love swapping in 818 for other spirits when making cocktails, and we are always showing people how versatile tequila is, so we thought... why not try it in pasta?" Jenner says. 

“Pasta Alla Tequila” is meant to be an easy recipe for at-home chefs of all levels. The recipe is fairly straightforward, calling for only a few ingredients, including pasta, 818 Tequila Blanco, Rao’s Homemade Marinara and heavy cream with parmesan cheese to top.

Paula Meissner, the group general manager of Sovos Brands, says the combination may sound surprising to some but promised the flavors come together nicely. 

“The recipe turned out delicious and you can really recognize the citrus and agave notes of the 818 Blanco in the final dish,” adds Jenner. “I can’t wait for people to try this recipe for themselves."

As part of their partnership launch, 818 and Rao’s are selling a limited-edition “Pasta Alla Tequila Kit” that comes complete with 818 Tequila Blanco, Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce, 818 logo shaped pasta, a dish towel, and a recipe card (see below), available while supplies last on drink818.com

Here's the recipe so you can try it at home:

Pasta alla Tequila

Pasta alla Tequila

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by richard
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

5

minutes
Cooking time

15

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 Jar 1 Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce

  • ½ Cup 818 Tequila Blanco

  • 1 Bag 1 Pasta

  • ⅔ Cup Heavy Cream

  • ⅔ Cup Grated Parmesan

  • *Optional: One Teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes

Directions

  • For Pasta
  • Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil.
  • Cook the pasta until al dente according to package directions or to taste.
  • For Sauce
  • In a saucepan over medium heat, bring marinara sauce and tequila to a boil.
  • Boil for 1-2 minutes.
  • Lower heat to simmer; add heavy cream (and optional red pepper flakes).
  • Cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes.
  • Add parmesan cheese and stir to combine.
  • Serve over pasta. Top with additional grated parmesan cheese if desired.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

Chocolate Chip Cookies from Massimo Bottura and Lara Gilmore

Massimo Bottura and Lara Gilmore feature recipes from their guest house in the Modena countryside in their new book, Slow Food Fast Cars, including this delectable version of chocolate chip cookies they serve to visitors.

Massimo Bottura and Lara Gilmore
February 15, 2024
Recipes

How to Make Pizza Rosso From RPM Italian DC

Chef Massimo Vicidomini shares the recipe for pizza rosso, a fixture on the happy hour menu at the popular Washington DC restaurant RPM Italian.

February 15, 2024
Features

Seeking Sun, Fat, and Red Wine in Puglia

In her latest Postcards from Parma column, Graceanne LaCombe travels to experience winter in Puglia.

February 14, 2024
See all posts