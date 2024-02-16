Rao’s and Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Introduce Pasta Alla Tequila
The model turned mogul Kendall Jenner partners with Rao’s Homemade sauce to create a new riff on pasta alla vodka with her 818 Tequila brand.
