Rao’s and Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Introduce Pasta Alla Tequila

What goes better with pasta than… tequila?

A well-known pasta classic is getting a twist thanks to Kendall Jenner and her 818 Tequila brand.

818 Tequila has partnered with famed Italian sauce brand Rao’s Homemade to create a recipe for “Pasta Alla Tequila,” a take on the popular dish offered at many Italian restaurants.

Jenner, who founded the liquor brand, says she’s excited about the partnership with Rao’s Homemade — a brand she called a “staple” in her pantry.

"I love swapping in 818 for other spirits when making cocktails, and we are always showing people how versatile tequila is, so we thought... why not try it in pasta?" Jenner says.

“Pasta Alla Tequila” is meant to be an easy recipe for at-home chefs of all levels. The recipe is fairly straightforward, calling for only a few ingredients, including pasta, 818 Tequila Blanco, Rao’s Homemade Marinara and heavy cream with parmesan cheese to top.

Paula Meissner, the group general manager of Sovos Brands, says the combination may sound surprising to some but promised the flavors come together nicely.

“The recipe turned out delicious and you can really recognize the citrus and agave notes of the 818 Blanco in the final dish,” adds Jenner. “I can’t wait for people to try this recipe for themselves."

As part of their partnership launch, 818 and Rao’s are selling a limited-edition “Pasta Alla Tequila Kit” that comes complete with 818 Tequila Blanco, Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce, 818 logo shaped pasta, a dish towel, and a recipe card (see below), available while supplies last on drink818.com.

Here's the recipe so you can try it at home:

Pasta alla Tequila







0 from 0 votes Recipe by richard Servings 4 servings Prep time 5 minutes Cooking time 15 minutes Ingredients 1 Jar 1 Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce

½ Cup 818 Tequila Blanco

1 Bag 1 Pasta

⅔ Cup Heavy Cream

⅔ Cup Grated Parmesan

*Optional: One Teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes Directions For Pasta

Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil.

Cook the pasta until al dente according to package directions or to taste.

For Sauce

In a saucepan over medium heat, bring marinara sauce and tequila to a boil.

Boil for 1-2 minutes.

Lower heat to simmer; add heavy cream (and optional red pepper flakes).

Cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes.

Add parmesan cheese and stir to combine.

Serve over pasta. Top with additional grated parmesan cheese if desired.