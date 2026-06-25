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Rosselli Debuts in the Former Modena Space in Washington, D.C.

Inspired by the grand apartments of Milan and Rome, Rosselli brings a fresh look and menu to downtown Washington.

10:00 AM EDT on June 25, 2026

Executive chef Carlos Cardona brings experience from Michelin-starred kitchens and luxury hospitality projects around the world to Rosselli. Photo credit: Greg Powers

Executive chef Carlos Cardona brings experience from Michelin-starred kitchens and luxury hospitality projects around the world to Rosselli. Photo credit: Greg Powers

A new Italian restaurant recently opened in Washington, D.C.

Restaurateur Ashok Bajaj and Knightsbridge Restaurant Group opened Rosselli, taking over the former Modena space in the CityCenterDC neighborhood.

The restaurant is led by executive chef Carlos Cardona, whose career has included positions in Michelin-starred kitchens and luxury hospitality properties around the world. Most recently, Cardona worked at NOI in Hong Kong, a restaurant recognized with two Michelin stars.

Pappardelle al ragù is among the classic Italian dishes featured on Rosselli's opening menu. Photo credit: Jonni Scott
Pappardelle al ragù is among the classic Italian dishes. Photo credit: Jonni Scott

Rosselli's menu focuses on classic Italian dishes with a contemporary fine-dining feel. Specialities include burrata with heirloom tomatoes, seafood crudo, pork ragù pappardelle, seafood linguine, tortellini with taleggio cheese, branzino, chicken Milanese and tiramisu.

The restaurant's interiors have been redesigned by Martin Vahtra of Project Design Associates. Inspired by the grand apartments of Milan and Rome, the space incorporates warm colors, contemporary furnishings and an eclectic collection of artwork intended to create the feel of dining in a private Italian residence.

Explore more Washington D.C. Italian restaurants at Appetito.

The bar at Rosselli features a U-shaped design and serves cocktails, wine and spirits. Photo credit: Greg Powers
The bar at Rosselli. Photo credit: Greg Powers

In addition to its main dining room and central bar, Rosselli will feature several private dining spaces for small groups and events.

Rosselli will serve lunch Monday through Friday and dinner Monday through Saturday, with happy hour available on weekdays. The restaurant is located near Metro Center at the corner of 12th and H Streets NW.

Rosselli's. 1100 New York Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.  @rosselli_dc

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Sarah Campise Hallier

Sarah Campise Hallier is the Associate Editor at Appetito Magazine. Follow her @forkBOUNDfoodies.

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