Rosselli Debuts in the Former Modena Space in Washington, D.C.

A new Italian restaurant recently opened in Washington, D.C.

Restaurateur Ashok Bajaj and Knightsbridge Restaurant Group opened Rosselli, taking over the former Modena space in the CityCenterDC neighborhood.

The restaurant is led by executive chef Carlos Cardona, whose career has included positions in Michelin-starred kitchens and luxury hospitality properties around the world. Most recently, Cardona worked at NOI in Hong Kong, a restaurant recognized with two Michelin stars.

Pappardelle al ragù is among the classic Italian dishes. Photo credit: Jonni Scott

Rosselli's menu focuses on classic Italian dishes with a contemporary fine-dining feel. Specialities include burrata with heirloom tomatoes, seafood crudo, pork ragù pappardelle, seafood linguine, tortellini with taleggio cheese, branzino, chicken Milanese and tiramisu.

The restaurant's interiors have been redesigned by Martin Vahtra of Project Design Associates. Inspired by the grand apartments of Milan and Rome, the space incorporates warm colors, contemporary furnishings and an eclectic collection of artwork intended to create the feel of dining in a private Italian residence.

Explore more Washington D.C. Italian restaurants at Appetito.

The bar at Rosselli. Photo credit: Greg Powers

In addition to its main dining room and central bar, Rosselli will feature several private dining spaces for small groups and events.

Rosselli will serve lunch Monday through Friday and dinner Monday through Saturday, with happy hour available on weekdays. The restaurant is located near Metro Center at the corner of 12th and H Streets NW.

Rosselli's. 1100 New York Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. @rosselli_dc