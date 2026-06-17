Santa Margherita, LoveShackFancy Drop Giant Rosé Bottles Just in Time for Summer

What could be better than sipping on Italian rosé all season? Sipping on rosé from a massive, high-fashion bottle adorned with whimsical, floral designs by LoveShackFancy.

Santa Margherita Wines is—literally and physically—growing its partnership with the fashion, lifestyle and home brand for their second summer collaborating.

Available starting June 18, the two will offer a 1.5 liter magnum bottle and a 3 liter jeroboam bottle intended to be “bigger, dreamier and more collectible.”

While the 1.5 liter bottle is a returning format, the 3 liter jeroboam will be Santa Margherita’s largest rosé ever offered. The 3 liter bottle contains around 20 glasses of the Venetian sunset-inspired wine.

"We've always believed rosé is about more than what's in the glass; it's about creating moments people want to share together," says Jane Scott, vice president of marketing at HERITA USA.

Scott continues: "With the return of our collaboration with LoveShackFancy, we wanted to create something that feels truly special for summer — celebratory, romantic and designed to bring people together all season long."

Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder and creative director of LoveShackFancy, adds that the response from the community to the duo’s original collaboration launch last summer was special.

“Rosé, florals and gathering the people you love, it just makes sense for LoveShackFancy,” she says. “For year two, we wanted to dream even bigger. The new print, the magnum and now our first ever jeroboam. It feels celebratory and romantic and so completely perfect. We hope it becomes a part of your most treasured summer moments like it has with ours."

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