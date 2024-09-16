Watch Ryan Reynolds Kick Off Negroni Week for Aviation Gin

Famed actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds somewhat less famously is a co-owner of Aviation American Gin. In a new video and social media campaign released today, Reynolds playfully introduces a new fall mascot for the gin brand, Tony O’Groni, a Jack-O’-Lantern that banters with the Hollywood icon.

The video is timed to the start of Negroni Week, which runs from today through September 22, with bars around the world supporting a cause—Slow Food—with donations from Negroni sales. A full list of participating bars and restaurants can be found on the Negroni Week site.

As for Reynolds and his amusing interaction with Tony O’Groni, he displays his wit and humor in the short video on behalf of Aviation, which is a co-sponsor of Negroni Week along with Imbibe magazine and Campari, which launched the concept in 2013.

Aviation, founded in Portland, Oregon, is now owned by Diageo, with Reynolds, an early investor in the brand, retaining an ownership stake. The company often touts its American-style gin as a component in the Negroni, and Appetito has featured some of its clever creations, such as a Birthday Cake Negroni, in the past.

Watch the video, and as if you need reminding, a Negroni is made with equal parts of three spirits as in the recipe, provided by Aviation, below.

INGREDIENTS

· 1 oz. Aviation American Gin

· 1 oz. Bitter Aperitivo Liqueur

· 1 oz. Sweet Vermouth

INSTRUCTIONS

· Stir & strain

· Garnish with an orange peel