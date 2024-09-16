Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

Watch Ryan Reynolds Kick Off Negroni Week for Aviation Gin

The actor and co-owner of the American gin brand gets into the Halloween Spirit, introducing the character Tony O’Groni as part of a Negroni Week promotion.

10:47 AM EDT on September 16, 2024

Ryan Reynolds with Jack O'Lantern

Ryan Reynolds kicks off Negroni Week on behalf of his Aviation Gin, introducing Tony O’Groni. Photo: Maximum Effort

Famed actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds somewhat less famously is a co-owner of Aviation American Gin. In a new video and social media campaign released today, Reynolds playfully introduces a new fall mascot for the gin brand, Tony O’Groni, a Jack-O’-Lantern that banters with the Hollywood icon. 

The video is timed to the start of Negroni Week, which runs from today through September 22, with bars around the world supporting a cause—Slow Food—with donations from Negroni sales. A full list of participating bars and restaurants can be found on the Negroni Week site.

As for Reynolds and his amusing interaction with Tony O’Groni, he displays his wit and humor in the short video on behalf of Aviation, which is a co-sponsor of Negroni Week along with Imbibe magazine and Campari, which launched the concept in 2013.

Aviation, founded in Portland, Oregon, is now owned by Diageo, with Reynolds, an early investor in the brand, retaining an ownership stake. The company often touts its American-style gin as a component in the Negroni, and Appetito has featured some of its clever creations, such as a Birthday Cake Negroni, in the past.

Watch the video, and as if you need reminding, a Negroni is made with equal parts of three spirits as in the recipe, provided by Aviation, below.

INGREDIENTS

·       1 oz. Aviation American Gin

·       1 oz. Bitter Aperitivo Liqueur

·       1 oz. Sweet Vermouth

INSTRUCTIONS

·       Stir & strain

·       Garnish with an orange peel

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Stellina Ristorante Shines Bright with Regional Italian Cuisine

Our contributor visits Stellina Ristorante, where authentic, regional Italian food is found on the North Shore of Long Island.

September 16, 2024
Recipes

How to Make Pumpkin Spiced Ricotta Beignets with Nutella

Our pastry chef contributor shares a beignet recipe with a Nutella filling for an Italian accent.

September 13, 2024
Cocktails

How to Make OLIPOP’s Cherry Lime Delight Mocktail

The Queen of NA Cocktail Culture, Hilary Sheinbaum, shares a mocktail recipe featuring sweet and sour fruit and a popular soda-alternative.

September 11, 2024
See all posts