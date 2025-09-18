Skip to Content
Where Ossobuco Meets Bison: Tutti Bene Bozeman

Tutti Bene is open in downtown Bozeman with Italian dishes and Montana flavors.

9:00 AM EDT on September 18, 2025

The curved bar glows with energy at night. Photo credit: Rey Lopez

Bozeman’s dining scene just got a little more Italian. Tutti Bene has officially opened its doors at 222 E. Main Street inside the historic 1916 Baltimore Building, giving this charming Montana town a playful new spot for pasta, wine, and catching up with friends.

Led by executive chef and general manager Cesare Lanfranconi, Tutti Bene translates to “everyone is fine,” and that’s the kind of vibe the restaurant is going for. With 100 seats, dinner service Tuesday through Sunday, and a warm, colorful design, it's just what Bozeman needed. 

The Menu with Montana Touches

Close-up of chef plating spaghetti with basil at Tutti Bene Bozeman.
A chef puts the finishing touch on fresh pasta. Photo courtesy of Rey Lopez

Lanfranconi’s culinary history includes celebrated restaurants like Galileo and Tosca Ristorante Italiano in Washington, D.C., and now he’s bringing that same Italian tradition to Montana. The menu combines classic dishes such as Ossobuco alla Milanese, Polenta Taragna with mushrooms, and Swordfish Piccata with locally sourced proteins.

Beef and game from regional ranchers play an important role, cooked over charcoal in Montana’s only Josper oven. The menu boasts Wagyu Sirloin Cap, Bison Striploin, lamb, veal, pork, and poultry, alongside housemade pastas in both half and full portions. Desserts highlight Italian favorites like Cannoli, Tiramisu, and Affogato al Caffé.

A Wine Cellar That Stretches High

If wine is your thing, Tutti Bene makes it hard to choose. The open wine cellar rises floor to ceiling with 165 labels, including more than 50 Italian wines by the glass. Expect drinks like the Tutti Spritz, a Bianco Negroni, and an Italiano Americano made with Campari, vermouth, and a flaming rosemary sprig.

The beer list includes Italian options with local IPAs from Bozeman and San Diego. For something refreshing without alcohol, Italian sodas come in flavors like honey rose hip and orange orgeat.

Design That Pops

Dining room at Tutti Bene Bozeman with orange chairs and colorful artwork
Tutti Bene’s dining room mixes bold colors with a cozy feel. Photo courtesy of Rey Lopez

Stepping inside Tutti Bene feels both whimsical and refined. Designer Paul Duesing of PDP Dallas mixed vintage antiques with bold colors, teal and orange accents, and walls dotted with contemporary art curated by Radovan and Garrett Art Advisory. There’s a playful streak throughout, from celebrity spaghetti photos to Murano glass details.

The main dining room glows under chandeliers suspended from a coffered ceiling, while the curved bar area draws you in with its marble top and dramatic lighting. For a more intimate gathering, the semi-private Carmenela room features a hand-painted wall panel by artist Brian Walsh.

Visit Tutti Bene

Tutti Bene is open Tuesday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown Bozeman. Reservations are available at tuttibene.com.

