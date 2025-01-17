An Italian-Inspired Beef Stew

When I think back to my inspiration for creating this delicious beef stew recipe and calling it “Italian inspired,” it was my grandmother’s style of cooking, which I call “Grandma Style.” She had this ability to find ways to use an inexpensive cut of meat to create something so delicious and memorable, like this beef stew.

For my recipe, we are choosing a beef chuck roast just like my grandmother would use, and we are going to braise it for a couple hours. Every time I make this recipe, I can see her in the kitchen turning this affordable cut of meat into a rich stew that would fill the home with the most delicious aroma.

The key to achieving the rich deep flavor of this stew is to brown the beef properly. The brown bits that are formed in the pot are the foundation for the rich flavor we are building. When you think you browned the meat enough, brown it a little more. You’ll notice the addition of peas; I love peas, and my grandmother always added them to her stews and often to her pasta sauces. If you don’t love peas like I do perhaps the rich gravy that will come with them might change your mind. I do add red wine; if you don’t want the wine, no problem - just replace it with more stock or water.

I do hope you love my Italian beef stew as much as I do, and it becomes a favorite in your home.