Pasta is undisputedly the gastronomic symbol of Italy. From its early traces in the 4th Century B.C, this world-traveled craft has truly prospered over the years. More recently, pasta has been celebrated at the Sunday table with loved ones, has created cherished memories of nostalgia between generations, and has even taken form as Cupid's arrow in many love stories.

One could argue that pasta is merely a meal of debatable nutrition, and you are most definitely entitled to your perspective, but I'll share with you what it represents to Italians. Pasta is more than flour, water, and the addition of eggs (if you’re in the northern regions of Italy, of course); it’s a language, and witnessing the making of pasta is a narration of the most beautiful love story ever told.

There exists no other artisanal craft quite like that of pasta making, and its journey remains, even in today’s fast-paced world, a slow romantic one. In its myriad forms and flavors, it serves as a canvas for culinary expression, bridging the rich tapestry of Italy’s culinary heritage with contemporary dining experiences. It embodies tradition, family, and the essence of conviviality —Italian life. At the table where we gather to indulge in the various lovingly prepared dishes, pasta evokes and makes memories; it is a celebration of many stories woven through generations.

One brand that has captured this essence, in its 100 years of pasta making, is Rustichella d'Abruzzo . Positioned on the hills of rural Pescara in Abruzzo, Italy, where both mountain and sea air contribute to the exceptional flavor of locally cultivated grains, the brand has perfectly married old methods with new technology to produce high quality pasta that mimics the appearance and taste of a Nonna's hand and homemade art.

The Primigrano Kit from Rustichella d'Abruzzo.

With great respect for terroir, tradition, and innovation, Rustichella d'Abruzzo continually pushes future-minded practices in their production with the infusion of real ingredients, much like their tonnarelli al peperoncino — sun and air-dried locally harvested chili peppers that become pulverized and added in the making of tonnarelli — a spaghetti-like pasta shape, perfect for making a pasta aglio e olio dish.

Each modern approach taken in their production is contrived with respect for tradition. And these paccherini di zucca + mango, are merely another example of their master craftsmanship.

Zucca (pumpkin in Italian) and mango are the stage takers of this pasta. Created with the same high-quality ingredients, extruded by bronze, and dried at low temperatures for extremely lengthy periods of time, this pasta bridges both yesterday and today in the most symphonic ways. It's no surprise this brand sells in over 70 countries around the world and is the preferred brand used by stella chefs.

Paccherini with Pumpkin & Mango from Rustichella d'Abruzzo.

What this brand does is inspiring, as chefs and home cooks are reinterpreting classic dishes, by infusing them with new life while honoring their origins. And this delectable Paccherini with Pumpkin & Mango - a celebration of two worlds in both shape and flavour, honoring the traditional artisanal made methods - is just one chapter in that culinary love story.

As the leaves change, gifting up rich carpeted roads of burgundy, orange and red to marvel at in a moment of pause, pasta invites us to slow down and savor. It teaches us patience and mindfulness, urging us to appreciate the origin and process as much as the product. Whether it’s kneading the dough, allowing it to rest, carefully shaping each piece, or cooking an artisanal made brand, gathering at the table to enjoy pasta is a celebration of tradition, modernity and amore.

Let's cultivate deeper relationships with our food, our culture, and our loved ones. Let's make pasta!

Here's a seasonal dish I love and know you will too. I highly recommend the aforementioned Pumpkin & Mango Paccherini from Rustichella d’Abruzzo to elevate this recipe, though another paccheri or paccherini will suffice.

