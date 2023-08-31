Apple cream crumb cake is a delectable fusion of flavors and textures that tantalize the taste buds.

The rich milk cream is crafted from a blend of whole milk, heavy whipping cream, eggs, and a splash of vanilla, enveloping the diced apples with its luxurious embrace.

As the cake bakes, the crumb turns golden brown, the milk cream transforms into a delicate custard, and the diced apples become soft and tangy.

Serve dusted lightly with powdered sugar and a dollop of whipped cream. Each slice carries an autumnal charm.

For the milk cream

3/4 cup 3/4 heavy whipping cream

1 1 -1/4 cups whole milk

2 2 eggs

1/4 cup 1/4 sugar

1 teaspoon 1 vanilla extract

1/3 cup 1/3 flour type 00

For the crumble crust

2.5 cups 2.5 flour type 00

1 pinch 1 salt

8 grams 8 vanilla baking powder (Bertolini or Paneangeli)

8 tablespoons 8 unsalted butter, cold

4.5 ounces 4.5 granulated sugar

1 1 egg, slightly beaten

For the filling

2 2 apples, peeled, cored, and diced

Powdered sugar, for dusting Directions Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Heat the milk, heavy whipping cream, and vanilla extract slowly in a saucepan until small bubbles form around the edges of the pan.

Meanwhile, in a separate saucepan, whisk the eggs and sugar together until fluffy. Then, stir in the flour until well mixed.

Add the milk mixture to the egg mixture little by little. Bring to a boil and cook until it starts to thicken. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

In a medium bowl, sift the flour, salt, and vanilla baking powder.

Add the sugar and diced cold butter, and work with your fingertips until a sandy mixture forms.

Add the egg and work briefly until the mixture turns into big crumbs.

Line a 9-inch cake pan with parchment paper.

Place half of the crumb mixture into the cake pan.

Gently spread half of the milk cream over the crumbs, then add the diced apples and the remaining milk cream.

Cover the cream with the remaining half of the crumb mixture.

Bake for 35 minutes.

Allow it to cool completely in its pan.

Allow it to cool completely in its pan.

Serve lightly dusted with powdered sugar.