Appetito's "Dolce Queen" Ale Gambini shares a delectable apple crumb cake dessert perfect for autumn.

3:20 PM EDT on August 31, 2023

Apple cream crumb cake is a delectable fusion of flavors and textures that tantalize the taste buds.

The rich milk cream is crafted from a blend of whole milk, heavy whipping cream, eggs, and a splash of vanilla, enveloping the diced apples with its luxurious embrace.

As the cake bakes, the crumb turns golden brown, the milk cream transforms into a delicate custard, and the diced apples become soft and tangy.

Serve dusted lightly with powdered sugar and a dollop of whipped cream. Each slice carries an autumnal charm.

Recipe by Ale Gambini
Servings

8

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

35

minutes

Ingredients

  • For the milk cream

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 heavy whipping cream

  • 1 1 -1/4 cups whole milk

  • 2 2 eggs

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 sugar

  • 1 teaspoon 1 vanilla extract

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 flour type 00

  • For the crumble crust

  • 2.5 cups 2.5 flour type 00

  • 1 pinch 1 salt

  • 8 grams 8 vanilla baking powder (Bertolini or Paneangeli)

  • 8 tablespoons 8 unsalted butter, cold

  • 4.5 ounces 4.5 granulated sugar

  • 1 1 egg, slightly beaten

  • For the filling

  • 2 2 apples, peeled, cored, and diced

  • Powdered sugar, for dusting

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  • Heat the milk, heavy whipping cream, and vanilla extract slowly in a saucepan until small bubbles form around the edges of the pan.
  • Meanwhile, in a separate saucepan, whisk the eggs and sugar together until fluffy. Then, stir in the flour until well mixed.
  • Add the milk mixture to the egg mixture little by little. Bring to a boil and cook until it starts to thicken. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
  • In a medium bowl, sift the flour, salt, and vanilla baking powder.
  • Add the sugar and diced cold butter, and work with your fingertips until a sandy mixture forms.
  • Add the egg and work briefly until the mixture turns into big crumbs.
  • Line a 9-inch cake pan with parchment paper.
  • Place half of the crumb mixture into the cake pan.
  • Gently spread half of the milk cream over the crumbs, then add the diced apples and the remaining milk cream.
  • Cover the cream with the remaining half of the crumb mixture.
  • Bake for 35 minutes.
  • Allow it to cool completely in its pan.
  • Serve lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

Alessandra “Ale” Gambini

Alessandra “Ale” Gambini is a SoCal-based Italian food writer, cookbook author, recipe developer, host in online food programs, Italian brand ambassador (Matilde, Vicenzi), cooking instructor, IICCT certified chocolate taster and a WorldChefs Accredited Tea Master.

