Chicken Francese Mio Modo (my way)

I love Chicken Francese, especially during winter when the vibrant, lemony wine sauce revitalizes my sagging spirits. So, I was particularly thrilled to be invited on the Beyond The Burner podcast (episode here) to share some recipes while chatting about my passion for telling stories about Italian food and the people behind it.
What makes my Chicken Francese unique, as is the case with a lot of my chicken "cutlet" based dishes, is that I use thighs as opposed to breasts. If you want the full explanation of my thighs-better-than-breasts theory, check out this episode of my cooking show, Dinner with Andrew:
In the meantime, here's the recipe for "Chicken Francese Mio Modo."
As always, Buon Appetito!