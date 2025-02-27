Skip to Content
Chicken Francese Mio Modo (my way)

Our Editor-in-Chief shares his recipe and secrets for the most succulent Chicken Francese on the Beyond the Burner podcast.

10:00 AM EST on February 27, 2025

Chicken Francese by Andrew Cotto. Photo courtesy of Erika Katz.

I love Chicken Francese, especially during winter when the vibrant, lemony wine sauce revitalizes my sagging spirits. So, I was particularly thrilled to be invited on the Beyond The Burner podcast (episode here) to share some recipes while chatting about my passion for telling stories about Italian food and the people behind it.

What makes my Chicken Francese unique, as is the case with a lot of my chicken "cutlet" based dishes, is that I use thighs as opposed to breasts. If you want the full explanation of my thighs-better-than-breasts theory, check out this episode of my cooking show, Dinner with Andrew:

In the meantime, here's the recipe for "Chicken Francese Mio Modo."

As always, Buon Appetito!

Chicken Francese

Servings

2

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 4 boneless chicken thighs, trimmed of fat and sinew, pounded to 1/2 inch

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 “everyday” extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)

  • 2 2 lemons (one sliced into thin rounds; the other halved)

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 All-Purpose flour, sifted into a pan good for dredging

  • 2 2 eggs whisked in a pan wide enough for coating

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 dry white wine

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 chicken stock

  • 3 tablespoons 3 unsalted butter, coated in AP flour

  • 2 tablespoons 2 minced flat-leaf parsley

  • Salt & pepper (as needed)

Directions

  • Pound the chicken thighs (covered in plastic wrap) with a mallet on both sides until tenderized.
  • Season each thigh with salt & pepper on both sides.
  • Dredge each thigh in the flour (patting off the excess).
  • Coat each thigh in the egg wash (allowing excess to drip off) and transfer to a plate.
  • Heat a large saute pan over medium-high for 2 minutes.
  • Add the EVOO, allow it to take on a shimmer (5-10 seconds).
  • Add the four thighs, not crowding them.
  • Fry the thighs, not moving them, until they release from the pan and are golden brown (3-4 minutes).
  • Turn the thighs over and sear 2-3 minutes more (until golden).
  • Remove the thighs to a clean plate.
  • Absorb the excess oil with a paper towel or pour it into a coffee cup, leaving a few enough fat to coat the bottom of the pan.
  • Lower the heat to medium, add the lemon slices and cook one minute on each side.
  • Add them to the plate with the thighs.
  • Deglaze the pan with the white wine, scraping off any bits of meat stuck to the pan.
  • Once the white begins to simmer, add the chicken stock.
  • Reduce heat and simmer for five minutes.
  • Coat the butter in the leftover AP flour and add to the pan.
  • When the butter has melted and the flour has thickened the sauce, return the chicken pieces to the pan (but not the lemon slices).
  • Warm the chicken in the sauce for a minute.
  • Plate the chicken.
  • Add the parsley to the sauce.
  • Pour the sauce over each piece of chicken.
  • Top each piece of chicken with the lemon rounds.
  • Serve!

Andrew Cotto

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

Read More:

