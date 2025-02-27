Chicken Francese Mio Modo (my way)

I love Chicken Francese, especially during winter when the vibrant, lemony wine sauce revitalizes my sagging spirits. So, I was particularly thrilled to be invited on the Beyond The Burner podcast (episode here ) to share some recipes while chatting about my passion for telling stories about Italian food and the people behind it.

What makes my Chicken Francese unique, as is the case with a lot of my chicken "cutlet" based dishes, is that I use thighs as opposed to breasts. If you want the full explanation of my thighs-better-than-breasts theory, check out this episode of my cooking show, Dinner with Andrew :

In the meantime, here's the recipe for "Chicken Francese Mio Modo."

As always, Buon Appetito!