Cocktails

Romeo’s Chocolate Negroni

A sweet twist on the classic Italian cocktail, this Negroni from NYC bar Romeo’s is a must-try for chocolate-loving cocktail enthusiasts.

10:00 AM EDT on October 1, 2024

Chocolate Negroni on a table with candle and flowers

The Chocolate Negroni from Romeo’s in NYC. Photo: Noah Fecks

There’s nothing better than a classic cocktail — except, perhaps, when a bartender finds a way to creatively elevate the drink to explore flavor combinations.

And right now, East Village hotspot Romeo’s is offering a cocktail that offers a sweet twist on a traditional Italian drink.

Owner Evan Hawkins tells Appetito that he actually took inspiration from another of his favorite New York City bars. 

"Attaboy has long been one of my favorite bars in NYC. They serve a Right Hand and a Left Hand: a rum chocolate Negroni and a whiskey chocolate Negroni,” says Hawkins.

Hawkins prefers the rum option served at Attaboy. But he wanted to do something a little different at his own establishment.

“For Romeo's, I wanted to create a traditional gin-based negroni that captures a more intense chocolate flavor, thus our Chocolate Negroni was born,” he says. “We use a tiny bit of Tempus Fugit Crème de Cacao plus chocolate bitters. The drink is then garnished with a Terry's Dark chocolate orange slice, which just happens to be my idea of a perfect garnish." 

Romeo’s unique creation is available for $19 at the bar, but Hawkins kindly shared the recipe with Appetito for those interested in imbibing at home.

Romeo's Chocolate Negroni

Romeo's Chocolate Negroni

Recipe by Evan Hawkins
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 oz 1 Gin

  • 1 oz 1 Campari

  • .75 oz .75 Sweet Vermouth

  • .25 oz .25 Tempus Fugit Creme de Cacao

  • 3 dashes 3 Scrappy’s chocolate bitters

Directions

  • Add all ingredients into a cocktail mixer filled with ice.
  • Stir.
  • Strain into a rocks glass over one big rock.
  • Garnish with Terry’s Chocolate Orange Wedge.

