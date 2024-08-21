Skip to Content
Cocktails

The Rhymer’s Club Coole Swan Cocktail

From one of NYC’s newest cocktail destination, this Moscow Mule variation is a swan song of summer sips

10:46 AM EDT on August 21, 2024

Coole Swan cocktail

The Coole Swan cocktail from The Rhymer’s Club in NYC.

There’s an air of elevated intrigue around The Rhymer’s Club, a newer bar that lives behind Cafe Maud at 37 ½ St Marks Place in New York City.

Intended to reflect the secrecy of its namesake 19th century poets-only club, The Rhymer’s Club is a Prohibition-style Irish bar and lounge that feels subtly cool and totally chic upon entrance. The new sure-to-become hot spot comes from the Host Restaurants team behind Odd Sister, Jack Daw, and Dear Maud, among others. 

The menu features plenty of unique cocktails, but one caught our eye for its inclusion of Aperol

The Coole Swan is a take on the classic Moscow Mule with a number of twists — and it’s perfect for end-of-summer sipping.

“This drink was born out of a desire to create something that would please the Moscow mule drinker,” says Aurele Berdoz, head bartender of The Rhymer’s Club. “Everybody loves that tingling ginger spice flavor.”

The team wanted to be sure there was a drink on the menu that reflected that sensation and the ever-adored ginger-lime flavor combination.

(You can either make your own cucumber and ginger syrups by infusing simple syrup, or purchase bottles of cucumber syrup and ginger syrup online or wherever you buy cocktail supplies.)

Berdoz continued: “The addition of cucumber adds a crisp vegetal component. A hint of Aperol brings a juicy bitterness that adds complexity to the drink. Vodka is a great canvas for all these flavors to meld together for a crispy and refreshing summer drink that finishes with that familiar ginger flavor.”

The Rhymer’s Club shared its recipe with Appetito for those who can’t make it into the bar for an in-person taste.

The Rhymers' Club Coole Swan

The Rhymers' Club Coole Swan

Recipe by Aurele Berdoz
5.0 from 1 vote
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • .25 oz .25 Cucumber Syrup

  • .5 oz .5 Ginger Syrup

  • .5 oz .5 Aperol

  • .75 oz .75 Lime Juice

  • 1.5 oz 1.5 Vodka

Directions

  • Serve in a Collins glass with crushed ice and a cucumber slice.
  • Top with Peychaud bitters.
  • Garnish with a mint sprig.

