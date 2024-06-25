Skip to Content
Recipes

Dirty Martini Dip From NYC’s Chelsea Living Room

This creamy dip mirrors the flavors of the classic dirty martini for the ultimate (adult) party snack that doubles as a conversation piece.

9:39 AM EDT on June 25, 2024

Dirty Martini Dip

The Dirty Martini dip from Chelsea Living Room in Manhattan.

How many forms can a dirty martini take?

Well, there’s been pizza, pasta, and, of course, the classic liquid. But one manner of dirty martini-ing that is surely underrated is dirty martini dip — and no one makes it quite like Chelsea Living Room, the romantic Manhattan restaurant and cocktail lounge with a menu of elevated snacks, burgers and steaks, and caviar service—as well as a "Caviar spaghetti to share."

Creamy, full of flavor and almost eerily similar to its sippable cousin, dirty martini dip would be a great add to any dinner party or picnic spread. Made with gin, olive brine, cream cheese, and olives, it’s served with a warm baguette and is great with cut vegetables but would be equally as tasty with crackers.

“We try to capture the spirit of Old World charm [with] new age creativity,” says Chelsea Living Room owner Dylan Grace, who adds that the restaurant aims to create a classic, comfortable environment with a playful twist. “Think of our ‘dirty martini dip’ as the start of a memorable night, meant to spark conversation and make people smile.”

If you’re interested in trying it at home, Chef Carl Alioto of Chelsea Living Room has shared the recipe with Appetito. It's not complicated, though you'll want to plan ahead, as the olive topping requires a minimum 24-hour soak before serving.

Dirty Martini Dip

Dirty Martini Dip

Recipe by Carl Alioto of Chelsea Living Room
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

25

hours 
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • For the DIp

  • 1 lb 1 cream cheese

  • 8 oz 8 blue cheese

  • 4 oz 4 sour cream

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 green olive brine

  • For the Olive Mix

  • 1 cup 1 gin

  • 1 cup 1 green olive brine

  • 1 cup 1 Olive oil

  • 1 qt 1 green olives with pimento

Directions

  • For the Dip
  • Mix all ingredients in a food processor until smooth
  • Store in the refrigerator for three hours.
  • For the Olives
  • Slice green olives in half
  • Whisk olive brine, olive oil and gin in a bowl
  • Pour over olives and let soak for at least 24 hours—“the longer the better”
  • To serve
  • Place the martini dip in a serving bowl
  • Top with olives
  • With a spoon drizzle some of you gin mix over the martini dip

