How many forms can a dirty martini take?

Well, there’s been pizza, pasta, and, of course, the classic liquid. But one manner of dirty martini-ing that is surely underrated is dirty martini dip — and no one makes it quite like Chelsea Living Room, the romantic Manhattan restaurant and cocktail lounge with a menu of elevated snacks, burgers and steaks, and caviar service—as well as a "Caviar spaghetti to share."

Creamy, full of flavor and almost eerily similar to its sippable cousin, dirty martini dip would be a great add to any dinner party or picnic spread. Made with gin, olive brine, cream cheese, and olives, it’s served with a warm baguette and is great with cut vegetables but would be equally as tasty with crackers.

“We try to capture the spirit of Old World charm [with] new age creativity,” says Chelsea Living Room owner Dylan Grace, who adds that the restaurant aims to create a classic, comfortable environment with a playful twist. “Think of our ‘dirty martini dip’ as the start of a memorable night, meant to spark conversation and make people smile.”

If you’re interested in trying it at home, Chef Carl Alioto of Chelsea Living Room has shared the recipe with Appetito. It's not complicated, though you'll want to plan ahead, as the olive topping requires a minimum 24-hour soak before serving.

Dirty Martini Dip Recipe by Carl Alioto of Chelsea Living Room







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 25 hours Cooking time 0 minutes Ingredients For the DIp

1 lb 1 cream cheese

8 oz 8 blue cheese

4 oz 4 sour cream

1/4 cup 1/4 green olive brine

For the Olive Mix

1 cup 1 gin

1 cup 1 green olive brine

1 cup 1 Olive oil

1 qt 1 green olives with pimento Directions For the Dip

Mix all ingredients in a food processor until smooth

Store in the refrigerator for three hours.

For the Olives

Slice green olives in half

Whisk olive brine, olive oil and gin in a bowl

Pour over olives and let soak for at least 24 hours—“the longer the better”

To serve

Place the martini dip in a serving bowl

Top with olives

Place the martini dip in a serving bowl

Top with olives

With a spoon drizzle some of you gin mix over the martini dip