Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

How to Make a Dirty Martini Pizza

Gelso & Grand’s “The Dirty Aly” is a clever twist on the dirty martini flavor profile in pizza form. Here’s how to make it at home.

10:00 AM EDT on April 9, 2024

pizza, olives and martini

Gelso & Grand’s The Dirty Aly is a unique twist on the dirty martini flavor profile in pizza form. Photo: Gabi Mulder Photography

You might order a dirty martini as your first drink of the night — after all, the classic cocktail made typically with vodka or gin, vermouth, olive juice, and garnished with olives is a classic for a reason. But have you considered eating a dirty martini?

Many people on TikTok have tried the flavor profile in meal form with Dirty Martini Pasta trending late last spring — and other related dirty martini menu items popped up at the time, too. Now, martini-lovers have the opportunity to experience dirty martini piquancy in pizza form at Gelso & Grand in New York City.

Dubbed “The Dirty Aly” the Gelso & Grand pizza is named for food journalist Aly Walansky, who leaned into the flavor trend

And after trying the white pie in late March, I can say it really does capture the soul of a dirty martini. Meanwhile, it is certainly unique, not your classic pizza dish, and it is enticing. The dirty martini pizza includes blue cheese, parmesan, green olives, pickled red onions, and red onions. 

The pizza is available at Gelso & Grand (at 186 Grand St. in Little Italy) through May 17. Here, the restaurant offers Appetito its recipe in case readers can’t make it in to order a pie themselves, though we do think it’s worth trying in-person at the Little Italy restaurant, perhaps with a dirty martini on the side.

Dirty Martini Pizza

Dirty Martini Pizza

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by Gelso u0026amp; Grand
Servings

2

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Ingredients

  • For the pizza dough

  • 3 cups 3 All Trumps Flour (high gluten)

  • 1 1/4 cup 1 1/4 water

  • 2 tsp. 2 Olive oil

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 Kosher salt

  • 1 tsp. 1 Yeast (any style)

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 Sugar

  • For the pizza

  • 9 oz. 9 Pizza dough

  • 3 oz. 3 Fresh Mozzarella cheese

  • 2 oz. 2 Shredded Mozzarella cheese

  • 0.80 oz. 0.80 (1 tsp.) Parmesan Cheese

  • 2 oz. 2 Blue cheese Crumbles

  • 0.05 oz. 0.05 Fresh Rosemary

  • 3 3 ea Queen Green Olives

  • 1 oz. 1 Fresh Red Onions Sliced

  • 1 oz. 1 Pickles Red Onion ( topping)

  • 0.10 oz. 0.10 Fresh Parsley ( topping )

Directions

  • First add the yeast to the water and dilute it.
  • In a Bowl, add the Flour and sugar and mix well.
  • Then add olive oil, salt and mix well again until you obtain the dough. Tip: one way to know that it is ready is that the dough does not stick to your hands.
  • Then divide it in two and let it rest for at least two hour minimum at room temperature, putting a little olive oil on it so that it doesn't dry out and then cover it.
  • Preheat the oven to 450"F.
  • After two hours, start working the dough and start stretching it.
  • Add the ingredients.
  • Cook the pizza for approximately 20 minutes, checking to see if it's done regularly after 10 minutes.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Postcards from Parma: Sheltering with Fish Soup in Livorno

On a tempestuous roadtrip, our contributor from Parma seeks shelter from a storm over a bowl of Tuscan fish soup in the port city of Livorno.

April 10, 2024
Features

How the Talented Italian Alessandra Mai Vinh Eats in America

Verona-born model/dancer/choreographer, Alessandra Mai Vinh, shares with Appetito her experiences with food as an Italian in America.

April 9, 2024
Features

How to Embrace the Joy of Spring, Italian Style

Our Health & Wellness expert welcomes spring with seven tips that offer easy ways to foster joy in the season of rebirth.

April 8, 2024
See all posts