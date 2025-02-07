Skip to Content
Enjoy the Big Game with Air-Fried Chicken Wings in Parmigiano Aioli

A renowned chef and US Ambassador for Parmigiano Reggiano offers a chicken wing recipe for the Big Game featuring the iconic Italian cheese.

9:00 AM EST on February 7, 2025

Air-Fried Chicken Wings in Parmigiano Reggiano Aioli.

The Big Game calls for the ultimate crowd-pleaser—chicken wings. But instead of the usual deep-fried, buttery, and sauce-drenched version, I’m bringing you a healthier, more flavorful take, using my favorite cheese: Parmigiano Reggiano.

With the perfect umami kick, a crispy air-fried crust, and a rich roasted garlic aioli, these wings prove that indulgence and balance can go hand in hand. This is how you elevate game-day wings—crispy, cheesy, and packed with the unmistakable taste of Parmigiano Reggiano.

Be sure to use Parmigiano Reggiano aged 24 months for optimal depth and texture. Always check for the dotted rind that spells out Parmigiano Reggiano to make sure you’re buying the real deal! 

If your using frozen wings, there’s no need to thaw them—just place them in the air fryer straight from the freezer (specific directions below).

If cooking in batches, keep wings warm in a 200°F oven until serving.

Enjoy!

Air-Fried Chicken Wings with Parmigiano Reggiano Aioli 

Recipe by Michele Casadei Massari
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

1

hour 

Ingredients

  • 6 6 chicken wings (fresh or frozen)

  • 2 tbsp. 2 panko breadcrumbs

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 Parmigiano Reggiano 24-month, finely grated

  • Salt & black pepper to taste

  • For the Aioli

  • 1 head 1 garlic

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 mayonnaise

  • 1 tbsp. 1 lemon juice

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 Dijon mustard

  • 2 tbsp 2 extra virgin olive oil

  • Salt & black pepper to taste

Directions

  • To Roast the Garlic
  • Preheat your air fryer to 425°F.
  • Slice off the tops of the garlic head, drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and wrap in aluminum foil.
  • Roast for 45 minutes until the garlic cloves are soft and caramelized.
  • Let them cool, then squeeze out the roasted garlic.
  • To Make the Aioli
  • In a food processor, blend the roasted garlic, mayonnaise, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, olive oil, salt, and pepper until smooth and creamy.
  • To Prepare the Wings
  • If using frozen wings, thaw them by cooking in the air fryer at 300°F for 10 minutes.
  • Season wings with salt and pepper, toss with half of the aioli, panko breadcrumbs, and grated Parmigiano Reggiano.
  • Arrange in the air fryer basket (no need for oil) and cook at 380°F for 25 minutes, flipping halfway through.
  • For the Final Crisp
  • Remove the wings from the air fryer and toss them with an extra handful of Parmigiano Reggiano.
  • Turn the air fryer up to 400°F and cook for 5 more minutes to achieve a golden, caramelized crust.
  • To Serve & Enjoy
  • Toss the wings with the remaining aioli, or serve it on the side as a dipping sauce.
  • Finish with a final sprinkle of freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano for an extra burst of flavor.

