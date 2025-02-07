Enjoy the Big Game with Air-Fried Chicken Wings in Parmigiano Aioli

The Big Game calls for the ultimate crowd-pleaser—chicken wings. But instead of the usual deep-fried, buttery, and sauce-drenched version, I’m bringing you a healthier, more flavorful take, using my favorite cheese: Parmigiano Reggiano.

With the perfect umami kick, a crispy air-fried crust, and a rich roasted garlic aioli, these wings prove that indulgence and balance can go hand in hand. This is how you elevate game-day wings—crispy, cheesy, and packed with the unmistakable taste of Parmigiano Reggiano.

Be sure to use Parmigiano Reggiano aged 24 months for optimal depth and texture. Always check for the dotted rind that spells out Parmigiano Reggiano to make sure you’re buying the real deal!

If your using frozen wings, there’s no need to thaw them—just place them in the air fryer straight from the freezer (specific directions below).

If cooking in batches, keep wings warm in a 200°F oven until serving.

Enjoy!