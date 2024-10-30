This farfalle with salmon and dill from Barilla's new The Book of Pasta is a flavorful and healthy dish that comes together in minutes. The recipe is adaptable: if you don't have farfalle on hand, you can sub in orecchiette, and see the note if you would prefer to use smoked salmon rather than a fillet.

Phaidon recently published The Book of Pasta, which features more than 150 pasta recipes and 30 pasta shapes from the Barilla test kitchen, as well as history about the 147-year-old brand. The book is divided into five chapters, printed on colored pages that correspond with the individual topics: Everyday Gatherings, Gourmet Meals, Embracing Creativity, Living Well, and Spaghetti is an Icon.

This collection avoids the pitfalls of most brand-generated cookbooks. In fact, pasta aficionados will find surprises and inspiration with every turn of the page. The recipes feature artful yet straightforward photography, uncomplicated instructions, and creative ideas, along with insights into key ingredients such as zucchini flowers, specific pasta shapes, Prosciutto di Parma, and more.

There are also myriad ideas for easy weeknight meals, such as this one.

Excerpted from The Book of Pasta © 2024 by Academia Barrila. Photography © 2024 by Gianmarco Folcolini. Reproduced by permission of Phaidon. All rights reserved.