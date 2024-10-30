Skip to Content
Recipes

Farfalle With Salmon and Dill

A pasta with salmon recipe from the new Phaidon release, The Book of Pasta, compiled by Barilla.

9:00 AM EDT on October 30, 2024

Farfalle with salmon and fennel

Farfalle with salmon and fennel from Barilla’s The Book of Pasta. Photo: Gianmarco Folcolini

This farfalle with salmon and dill from Barilla's new The Book of Pasta is a flavorful and healthy dish that comes together in minutes. The recipe is adaptable: if you don't have farfalle on hand, you can sub in orecchiette, and see the note if you would prefer to use smoked salmon rather than a fillet.

Phaidon recently published The Book of Pasta, which features more than 150 pasta recipes and 30 pasta shapes from the Barilla test kitchen, as well as history about the 147-year-old brand. The book is divided into five chapters, printed on colored pages that correspond with the individual topics: Everyday Gatherings, Gourmet Meals, Embracing Creativity, Living Well, and Spaghetti is an Icon.

This collection avoids the pitfalls of most brand-generated cookbooks. In fact, pasta aficionados will find surprises and inspiration with every turn of the page. The recipes feature artful yet straightforward photography, uncomplicated instructions, and creative ideas, along with insights into key ingredients such as zucchini flowers, specific pasta shapes, Prosciutto di Parma, and more.

There are also myriad ideas for easy weeknight meals, such as this one.

Excerpted from The Book of Pasta © 2024 by Academia Barrila. Photography © 2024 by Gianmarco Folcolini. Reproduced by permission of Phaidon. All rights reserved.

Farfalle With Salmon and Fennel

Farfalle With Salmon and Fennel

Recipe by Academia Barilla
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

2

minutes
Cooking time

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • 11 oz 11 /320 g farfalle or orecchiette

  • 3 tablespoons 3 extra virgin olive oil

  • 3 3 ½ oz/100 g onion, finely chopped

  • 1 1 fennel bulb, cut into ½-inch/1 cm cubes

  • 1 lb 1 /450 g salmon fillet*, diced

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a pan on low heat, add the onion and cook for 2 minutes. Add the fennel and leave to brown for 5 minutes. Increase the heat to high, add the diced salmon, then cook for 2 minutes, adding salt and pepper to taste.
  • In the meantime, cook the pasta in plenty of salted, boiling water according to the packet instructions.
  • Drain when al dente, then transfer to the pan and cook for a minute to incorporate the sauce.

Notes

  • *You can substitute the fresh salmon with 8¾–10 oz/250– 300 g smoked salmon. In this case, simmer the salmon  with 1/3 cup (3 fl oz/80 ml) white wine until reduced.

