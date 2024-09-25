How to Make Fresh “Egg” Pasta (Without Eggs)

In an excerpt from his new book, Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking: Vegan Recipes, Tips, and Techniques, acclaimed food writer and Washington Post editor Joe Yonan provides ideas for creating Italian dishes without meat or dairy. It's a tricky feat, but tips like this one, for a fresh vegan pasta, make it all the more appetizing.

Back when she was an omnivore, recipe developer Joy Manning knew only one way to make fresh pasta: You break an egg or drop a bunch of egg yolks into a well in a hill of flour, then knead. As she began exploring a plant-based version, she started by trying to replace the egg. Silken the egg. Silken tofu, aquafaba, a soy milk/flax slurry, and store-bought liquid egg replacer all fell short.

Eventually, she recruited an expert: chef Rodger Holst, co-owner of Miss Rachel’s Pantry, a vegan restaurant and catering company in Philadelphia. Holst taught her to break down the substitutions:

Replace the protein in the egg by using a high-protein flour (semolina instead of all-purpose or tipo “00”) and replace the egg’s fat with olive oil. The last secret ingredient is elbow grease. You knead this dough by hand for an extended period to develop the gluten structure that gives the noodles their firm bite I know some of you might wonder if you can use the dough hook on your stand mixture. Sadly, it doesn’t work well. Turn on a podcast, zone out, and consider it your upper-body workout for the day.

Joy has used this technique to make all manner of pasta shapes, including strands, tubes, twists, bow ties, orecchiette, lasagna, tortellini, and ravioli.