In Praise of the Braise: Chicken in White Wine

Not all braises have to involve red wine and dark meat. They don't even have to take all day. This fast and easy braise of chicken in white wine was inspired by the specialty at Mosca's, a garlic-soaked roadhouse dead west out of New Orleans along the swampy confines of Highway 90.

My version includes lemon juice and zest for a little zing and to temper all that garlic just a bit. Be sure to serve with lots of bread to soak up that sauce!

Buon appetito!

Braised Chicken in White Wine







0 from 0 votes Recipe by Andrew Cotto Servings 4 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 30 minutes Ingredients 15 15 -6 pound whole chicken, cut into 8 pieces

1/2 bottle 1/2 dry white wine

10 cloves 10 garlic, smashed and chopped

3 tbsp 3 rosemary, chopped

1 1 lemon, juiced

1 tbsp 1 lemon zest

salt and pepper

1/4 cup 1/4 extra virgin olive oil Directions Season the 8 chicken pieces thoroughly with salt and pepper, set aside.

Add the olive oil to a large pan (that can be covered) over medium-high heat.

When the oil shimmers, add the chicken pieces and brown thoroughly on all sides (working in batches, if necessary).

Remove browned chicken from pan and set aside.

Lower the heat to medium and add garlic and rosemary. Stir for one minute.

Deglaze the pan with the wine, bring to a boil.

Lower the boil to a simmer.

Add the lemon juice and zest.

Return the chicken to the pan. Cover.

Allow chicken to braise for 15 minutes or until tender.

