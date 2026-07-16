How to Make the Mancini Spritz

Growing up in an Italian family, food and drinks were never just about what was on the table. They were about slowing down, gathering with family and friends, and enjoying every moment together. That’s the inspiration behind the Mancini Spritz. I wanted to create a cocktail that’s simple to make, incredibly refreshing, and made with just a handful of quality ingredients.

The botanical notes of gin, the delicate floral flavor of St-Germain, the brightness of fresh lemon juice, cool mint, and the crisp citrus finish of San Pellegrino Lemon Soda come together to create a cocktail that’s light, vibrant, and perfectly balanced. It’s refreshing without being overly sweet and elegant without being complicated.

Like the recipes I share every day, this cocktail follows the same philosophy I’ve always believed in: start with good ingredients, don’t overcomplicate them, and let their natural flavors shine. Whether you’re enjoying it before dinner, serving it at a backyard gathering, or relaxing as the sun goes down, the Mancini Spritz is made to be shared. Pour a glass, raise a toast, and enjoy the simple pleasures that make life so special.

Pin Print The Mancini Spritz Recipe by Daniel Mancini







0.0 from 0 votes Ingredients 2 oz. 2 gin

1 oz. 1 St-Germain elderflower liqueur

15 15 fresh mint leaves

1/2 oz. 1/2 fresh lemon juice

1 1 lemon slice

San Pellegrino Lemon Soda, to top off

ice Directions In a large glass, muddle the lemon slice with the fresh lemon juice, gin, and St-Germain.

Gently slap the mint leaves between your hands and add them to the glass.

Fill the glass with ice.

Top with cold San Pellegrino Lemon Soda.

Stir gently to combine.

Garnish with a fresh mint sprig and a lemon wheel. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook