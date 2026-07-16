How to Make the Mancini Spritz

Growing up in an Italian family, food and drinks were never just about what was on the table. They were about slowing down, gathering with family and friends, and enjoying every moment together. That’s the inspiration behind the Mancini Spritz. I wanted to create a cocktail that’s simple to make, incredibly refreshing, and made with just a handful of quality ingredients.
The botanical notes of gin, the delicate floral flavor of St-Germain, the brightness of fresh lemon juice, cool mint, and the crisp citrus finish of San Pellegrino Lemon Soda come together to create a cocktail that’s light, vibrant, and perfectly balanced. It’s refreshing without being overly sweet and elegant without being complicated.
Like the recipes I share every day, this cocktail follows the same philosophy I’ve always believed in: start with good ingredients, don’t overcomplicate them, and let their natural flavors shine. Whether you’re enjoying it before dinner, serving it at a backyard gathering, or relaxing as the sun goes down, the Mancini Spritz is made to be shared. Pour a glass, raise a toast, and enjoy the simple pleasures that make life so special.
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