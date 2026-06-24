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Not “Alla Norma” Pasta

Eggplant, tomatoes, capers, and basil come together in this easy pasta dish.

10:00 AM EDT on June 24, 2026

Penne pasta with sautéed eggplant, cherry tomatoes, capers, and fresh basil in a light tomato sauce.

This easy pasta combines tender eggplant, sweet tomatoes, briny capers, and fresh basil for a simple dinner inspired by Sicily.

I can already hear the comments: “That’s not Alla Norma!”

And you know what? You’re right.

This pasta breaks a few rules—but sometimes the best dinners do. This recipe takes inspiration from the beloved Sicilian classic and turns it into an easy, weeknight-friendly dish packed with everything I love: tender eggplant, juicy tomatoes, briny capers, fresh basil and perfectly cooked pasta. No deep-frying. No fuss. Just simple ingredients coming together in a way that feels effortless and tastes incredible. 

The eggplant becomes silky and rich as it cooks, the tomatoes melt into a light sauce, and the capers add little bursts of salty goodness that keep you coming back for another bite. Finish it with plenty of torn basil and you’ve got a bowl of pasta that tastes like summer.

Whether you’re feeding family, friends, or just yourself after a long day, this is the kind of recipe that proves great cooking doesn’t have to be complicated. 

Not Alla Norma

Recipe by Daniel Mancini
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

The capers are the ingredient that makes everyone ask, “Wait… what’s in this?”

Ingredients

  • 1/2 lb. 1/2 fusilli or penne rigate

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 extra virgin olive oil

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 cup onion, diced

  • 1 large 1 eggplant, cut into thin strips (leave the skin on - it’s good for us)

  • 1.5 pint 1.5 cherry tomatoes, halved

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 plus 1 tbsp. capers, rinsed

  • a lot of fresh basil, torn (15 leaves)

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 freshly cracked black pepper

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
  • Add onion and cook 5 minutes until softened.
  • Add eggplant, salt, and pepper. 
  •  Cook 5–7 minutes until tender.
  • Stir in tomatoes and capers.
  • Cook about 15 minutes until the tomatoes break down into a chunky sauce.
  • Meanwhile, cook pasta until 1 minute shy of al dente.
  • Reserve ½ cup pasta water, then drain.
  • Add pasta to the skillet with ¼ cup pasta water. 
  • Toss 1–2 minutes until glossy and coated.
  • Fold in basil and serve immediately.

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