Not “Alla Norma” Pasta

I can already hear the comments: “That’s not Alla Norma!”

And you know what? You’re right.

This pasta breaks a few rules—but sometimes the best dinners do. This recipe takes inspiration from the beloved Sicilian classic and turns it into an easy, weeknight-friendly dish packed with everything I love: tender eggplant, juicy tomatoes, briny capers, fresh basil and perfectly cooked pasta. No deep-frying. No fuss. Just simple ingredients coming together in a way that feels effortless and tastes incredible.

The eggplant becomes silky and rich as it cooks, the tomatoes melt into a light sauce, and the capers add little bursts of salty goodness that keep you coming back for another bite. Finish it with plenty of torn basil and you’ve got a bowl of pasta that tastes like summer.

Whether you’re feeding family, friends, or just yourself after a long day, this is the kind of recipe that proves great cooking doesn’t have to be complicated.