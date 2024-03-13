When we think of Saint Patrick’s Day, a tall, properly-poured glass of Guinness straight from the tap is the first thing that comes to mind. But there’s room for plenty of other drinks worth indulging in for the March holiday.

Clonakilty Distillery, a family-run producer based on Ireland’s coast, has just the recipe. The small, state-of-the-art distillery offers Irish whiskey, producing single malts, blends with cask finishes, ultra-aged high-end expressions and more. Clonakilty is also parent to a Minke Irish Gin — and it has a perfect recipe incorporating that gin, along with a distinctly Italian ingredient, for Saint Patrick’s Day.

The None of Your Bees Knees cocktail features Minke gin from Ireland and Limoncello.

Gary Shamblen Jr., the food and beverage manager at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Tampa Bay, FL, who created the cocktail, tells Appetito he’s always loved a classic bees knees cocktail with its floral, sweet, and tart notes.

"As I got older and my taste changed, I wanted to see a more elevated version of one of my favorite gin cocktails. I wanted to aim for a spirit-forward taste, but capture the flavors of the classic,” says Shamblen.

The distillery’s None of your Bees Knees cocktail melds its Minke Irish Gin with limoncello for a fusion of flavors to add a sweet touch to the Irish holiday celebrated across the globe.

And it’s fairly simple to make. The three-ingredient (plus a garnish) drink comes together in a few minutes. Clonakilty shares its recipe with Appetito ahead of Saint Patrick’s Day.

None of Your Bees Knees







0 from 0 votes Recipe by Gary Shamblen Jr. Servings 1 servings Prep time 5 minutes Cooking time 5 minutes Ingredients 2 oz 2 Minke Gin

1 oz 1 Limoncello

.5 oz .5 Honey Syrup*

Lemon Peel Garnish Directions Pour all ingredients into a mixing glass.

Stir for 30 revolutions.

Strain into a rocks glass with a large rock.

Express lemon peel oil on glass.

Honey syrup is available pre-made, or you can mix equal parts honey and water in a small saucepan over medium heat and stir until honey is dissolved. Allow to cool before using in this cocktail; store the rest in an airtight container in your refrigerator.