Pasta Wednesday, Week 3: Spaghetti with Shrimp Fra Diavolo

We’re continuing our Pasta Wednesday series this week with our second-to-last episode, featuring one of my top five favorite Italian American pasta dishes: spaghetti with shrimp fra diavolo.

What I love about this recipe is how much flavor comes from relatively few ingredients. Sweet San Marzano tomatoes, toasted garlic, Calabrian chilies, fresh basil, and plump wild-caught shrimp come together in a silky sauce that coats every strand of spaghetti.

Using high-quality ingredients makes a real difference here. I choose whole peeled San Marzano tomatoes, puréed until smooth, for their sweetness and the texture they give the sauce. Large wild-caught shrimp bring a delicate sweetness of their own, and a good extra virgin olive oil provides the foundation for building the flavors.

I begin by quickly searing the shrimp, then removing them from the skillet while I prepare the sauce. There’s no flour on the shrimp and no onion in this recipe. Searing leaves behind flavorful bits in the pan, which become part of the sauce as it cooks.

Next comes the sliced garlic, which I like nicely toasted and golden. When I can find fresh chilies, I love using them. Otherwise, I use whole Calabrian chilies, chopped by hand, adjusting the amount depending on their heat. Fresh basil goes into the oil as well, including the tender stems, which I gently bruise in my hands first to release their fragrance.

A splash of Pinot Grigio adds brightness and acidity before the puréed tomatoes go in. As everything simmers, the sweetness of the tomatoes balances the chili, while the toasted garlic and basil give the sauce depth.

For the spaghetti, I choose a high-quality pasta from Gragnano with a rough surface that really catches the sauce. I cook it a few minutes shy of the package directions, then finish it directly in the skillet. Tossing the pasta with the sauce and a little pasta water brings everything together, creating that silky coating.

The shrimp return at the very end, along with their accumulated juices, so they finish cooking gently and stay tender. Finish with fresh basil, and you have a dish with beautiful flavor and very little fuss. It’s one I’m always happy to come back to.