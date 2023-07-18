Skip to Content
Roasted Beets With Soft Cheese—For Your Health!

Our Editor-in-Chief shares his favorite way to enjoy beets, one of the most super of super foods.

9:00 AM EDT on July 18, 2023

beets with soft cheese

Roasted beets with crumbles of soft cheese and high-quality Balsamic vinegar and olive oil is an easy-to-make, healthy dish.

Beets are the bomb. Yeah, they are messy to work with and potentially panic-inducing in the bathroom, but the crimson root vegetable has more epic health benefits than Taylor Swift has revenge songs. Besides lowering blood pressure and fighting inflammation, increasing circulation and improving brain power (among other perks), beets actually make you a better athlete! I'm going to go ahead and claim that they improve one's sex life, as well, because, why not?

Roasting beets conjures their inherent sweetness while allowing for the texture to remain firm. Complimenting with soft, mild cheese is recommended, as is anointing with aged Balsamico and your best Extra Virgin Olive Oil (ya know, the ones you don't use for cooking and/or salad dressings). Add some coarse salt and crushed black pepper, and you are good to go for a satisfying dish, improved health, and better performance in various arenas...

You. Are. Welcome.

Roast Beets With Soft Cheese

Roast Beets With Soft Cheese

5 from 1 vote
Recipe by Andrew Cotto Course: Sides, AppetizersCuisine: Mediterranean
Servings

2-4

servings
Prep time

2

minutes
Cooking time

45

minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 4 medium-sized beets

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 soft, mild cheese (like Feta), crumbled

  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil (to taste)

  • Balsamic Vinegar (to taste)

  • Salt & Pepper (to taste)

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
  • Wash the beets thoroughly under warm water.
  • Chop off the top 1/4 inch of each beet.
  • Wrap each beet in aluminum foil and place in the oven on the rack.
  • Roast beets for 45 minutes (or until they can be pierced through with a skewer).
  • Unwrap the beets and allow to slightly cool.
  • When the beets can be handled, remove the skin using paper towels.
  • Quarter the beets and plate individually.
  • Season the beets evenly with salt & pepper.
  • Sprinkle each with equal amounts of cheese.
  • Swirl with Extra Virgin Olive Oil to taste.
  • Swirl with Balsamic Vinegar to taste.
  • Serve.
  • Enjoy!

Did you make this recipe?

Andrew Cotto

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

