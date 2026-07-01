Jessi and Alessio Pasini’s Summer Bruschetta

There are few dishes that capture an Italian summer better than bruschetta. It doesn't rely on elaborate techniques or a long list of ingredients. Instead, it's a reminder of one of the guiding principles of Italian cooking: when ingredients are at their peak, the simplest recipes are often the best.

In their debut cookbook, From Italy With Amore: Seasonal Italian Recipes for Those You Love, Jessi and Alessio Pasini celebrate that philosophy with a collection of recipes organized around the seasons. The husband-and-wife duo, known online for sharing authentic Italian cooking, devote an entire recipe to seasonal bruschetta, offering a different topping for spring, summer, fall and winter.

The summer version is perhaps the most recognizable. Ripe cherry tomatoes are combined with garlic, basil, sea salt and extra virgin olive oil before being spooned onto toasted slices of rustic bread that have been rubbed with fresh garlic. The result is bright, fresh and unmistakably Italian.