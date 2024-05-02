The Garden Nymph, a Refreshing and Spring-Friendly Cocktail

In my book, spring is a time for rejoicing. And a form of rejoicing, for me, is to indulge in new cocktails, dishes, and more as the weather changes and the flowers bloom.



Iris, a Mediterranean restaurant in New York City, has a similar thought process. Opened by Chef John Fraser at 55th and Broadway, Iris dives into Aegean cuisine. And that Aegean orientation transfers to its beverage selection, managed by Amy Racine, beverage director of JF restaurants.

Amongst Iris’ spring selection of cocktails is the “Garden Nymph,” an option characterized by cucumber and elderflower, created by Iris head bartender Sergey Merkulov.

"This cocktail is a play on a Collins in that it has a base spirit, a sugar and citrus element, and a sparkling component," says Racine.

To tie the drink to the restaurant’s Aegean roots, Racine says the drink was inspired by Tispouro, an unaged brandy from the Mediterranean region.

"We also are incorporating floral and vegetable elements with outer flower and cucumber for a fresh, spring take on the classic drink,” says Racine. “We top it off with Mediterranean tonic for a splash of minerality and sea breeze feel.”

While we focus on Italian options at Appetito, we love cocktails of any origin, and this one is high on our list of recipes to try at home. Iris shares the recipe with Appetito for anyone who might not be able to visit in person.

Note: This recipe calls for Dekarari Tsipouro of Muscat from Greece and Zivania Loel from Cyprus. They can be found online and shipped to some U.S. states, or you can source similar liqueurs with help from your favorite liquor store.

Garden Nymph Cocktail Recipe by Sergey Merkulov







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 1 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 15 minutes Ingredients For the herbed cucumber syrup

3/4 cup 3/4 Sugar

1/2 cup 1/2 Water

One large One cucumber, peel about half and core to remove seeds, lightly chop

Half a bunch of dill, lightly chopped

For the cocktail

.75 fl. oz. .75 Herbed cucumber syrup

.2 fl. oz. .2 Lime juice

.5 fl. oz. .5 St Germain Elderflower

.5 fl. oz. .5 Dekaraki Tsipouro of Muscat

.5 fl. oz. .5 Loel Tsipouro Zivania

1 fl. oz. 1 Fever Tree Tonic Water Mediterranean Directions For the herbed cucumber syrup

Bring sugar, dill, and water to medium heat and simmer under sugar dissolves

Add dill, store, and immediately remove from heat for 10 minutes to slightly cool

Strain the syrup to remove the dill

Add mixture to a blender with cucumber

Blend for about 60 seconds

Fine strain and cool all the way

For the cocktail

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake.

Strain into a Tulip Rocks glass over ice cubes

