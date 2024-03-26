Skip to Content
This Basil Gimlet is a Refreshing Spring Sip 

The Botanist Islay Dry Gin suggests this bright, herbaceous cocktail for the onset of warmer weather.

11:00 AM EDT on March 26, 2024

bottle of gin and cocktail

The Botanist basil gimlet.

Nothing sounds more revivifying at the end of the cooler months than the ever-popular lime and basil flavor combination — add gin and you’ve got the perfect sip for early spring, the Basil Gimlet.

Refreshing and light, the Botanist’s Basil Gimlet is great for a Saturday evening after working in one’s home garden or galavanting around a city park in the bright sunlight and fresh air that comes with the season.

And it’s meant to feel that way, says Madelyn Kay, national brand ambassador for The Botanist.

“Inspired by the vibrant colors and fresh scents of spring, The Botanist Basil Gimlet captures the essence of the season,” says Kay. “This cocktail combines the zesty flavors of lime with the herbaceous aroma of basil, perfectly complementing The Botanist Islay Dry Gin's complex botanical profile.”

And while we at Appetito might think this gimlet would be well-suited to wrap up a busy day outside, we could just as well see it as an ideal daytime cocktail, bright and spirited. perhaps it’s just the ticket if hosting a boozy brunch is in your future.

The Botanist shared its Basil Gimlet recipe with Appetito. Learn how to make it below:

The Botanist Basil Gimlet

The Botanist Basil Gimlet

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by The Botanist Islay Dry Gin
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

5

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 oz 2 The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

  • 0.75 oz 0.75 fresh lime juice

  • 0.5 oz 0.5 rich simple syrup (2:1 sugar to water)

  • 3 3 -4 basil leaves, torn

  • Basil leaf to garnish

Directions

  • Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.
  • Shake vigorously to chill liquid and break up basil leaves.
  • Fine-strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
  • Garnish with a whole basil leaf.

Read More:

