Spicy Pasta Primavera to Heat Up Spring
Our contributor shares a recipe for Pasta Primavera that includes a kick from garlic chili sauce and a unique pasta shape.
Valtellina Pizzoccheri, Buckwheat Pasta With Cabbage
The hearty buckwheat pasta dish Valtellina Pizzoccheri pairs fresh noodles with cabbage, potatoes, and melty cheese. Here's the recipe from the new cookbook, The Silver Spoon Pasta.
Mano Bella, a North Carolina Italian Market of Love and Food
Here's the (love) story behind Mano Bella Artisan Foods and its new flagship cafe and market in Charlotte, NC.
The Balsamic Fig Fizz is Ideal for Seasonal Sipping
Seasonal cocktail making can be tough when it’s still a cold winter’s day one day and a peak into spring the next. The Glenlivet offers a solution with this rosemary-infused Scotch whisky mixed with Champagne, balsamic vinegar, and fig jam syrup.
New and Upcoming Restaurants in NYC
From a Marc Murphy pop-up spot to a restaurant with a late-night pizza menu to new restaurants from the couple behind Don Angie and others, there’s a lot happening in NYC’s Italian food scene this March.