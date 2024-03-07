Spicy Pasta Primavera to Heat Up Spring

Primavera means Spring in Italian, and this spicy pasta primavera recipe can be adapted with whatever spring vegetables you like, including peas, tomatoes, peppers, artichokes, and broccoli rabe.

Regardless of your choice of ingredients, it really is a vibrant, vegetarian dish that can be served warm or cold as a pasta salad in the warmer months.

What makes this spicy pasta primavera recipe unique is the chili garlic sauce added, as well as the cavatappi pasta recommendation. I like the short, spiral cavatappi for this as the vegetables really cling to the shape and texture. The spicy component, which is optional or adaptable (see the recipe note), adds some zing to all of the fresh vegetables and aromatics.

I started making this dish when I was young, and I would help my grandfather pick fresh vegetables from his garden, and I would make this for my family.

Make sure you tag me @Michele7533 so I can see how beautiful your pasta dish turned out using my recipe.

Mangiamo! Let's eat! Ciao for now from Casa Michele’s Kitchen.

Spicy Pasta Primavera







0 from 0 votes Recipe by Michele Sessa Servings 4 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 12 minutes Ingredients 1/2 lb. 1/2 Cavatappi (or other pasta shape you like)

1 1 shallot, chopped

1 pinch 1 red pepper flakes

4 cloves 4 garlic, chopped

2 tbsp. 2 extra virgin olive oil, divided

1/2 cup 1/2 chopped black olives

1 handful 1 asparagus tips and broccoli florets chopped

1 small 1 zucchini, sliced thick

1/2 jar 1/2 roasted red peppers drained and chopped

1 tsp. 1 of chili garlic sauce or regular hot sauce (or less if you don’t like it spicy)

1 tbsp. 1 dried oregano

1 1 lemon, juiced and zested

salt and pepper to taste

1/3 cup 1/3 fresh grated cheese of choice (I like Pecorino Romano)

chopped fresh basil for serving Directions Add the pasta to a large pot of boiling, salted water.

Add a tablespoon of EVOO to a large pan.

Sauté the shallot with red pepper flakes for a few minutes.

Add the garlic and cook until fragrant.

Add all the vegetables and olives and cook to desired firmness.

Sprinkle with oregano and add the juice and lemon zest.

Transfer the pasta, when al dente, to the pan, evenly coat it with the mixture.

Plate on your serving dish and top with a dusting of grated cheese, a drizzle more of olive oil and fresh basil. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook