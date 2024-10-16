Victoria Granof’s Spiced Mosto Cotto Cookies, Spicchiteddi

Take the ferry from Milazzo, and the first of the Aeolian Islands you’ll reach is Lipari. It’s also the largest and the most populated island, and the one from which a number of very good—and very symbolic—pastries come.

Spicchiteddi are soft, not too sweet, and fragrant with warm spices, black pepper, and mosto cotto, or grape-must syrup. Although everyone has a different way of forming them, they always have spirals and exactly two whole blanched almonds per cookie. It is said that they ward against the malocchio, or evil eye, like so many things in Sicily do. Could be.

The moustokouloura of Greece is a nearly identical recipe, also made with mosto cotto. Could this again be the work of Archimedes and his spirals? Or are they fashioned after the Norse triskele and brought down with the Normans in the tenth century? In whichever way they got here, they are soft, spicy, and delicious.

A few notes...

Mosto cotto is an ancient sweetener, as old as wine. Grape must—the freshly pressed juice from wine grapes, still containing some seeds and skin—is cooked down until the sugars have concentrated and the must becomes a thick syrup. If you don’t happen to have mosto cotto on hand, Middle Eastern grape syrup or Greek petimezi make a fine substitute and are readily available in international markets. If you want to try to make your own mosto cotto, the recipe is in the book!

Most Sicilians use vanillina, little 3-gram packets of artificial vanilla powder, in their baking, and so do I, especially in biscotti. It’s a flavor from my childhood, which probably has more to do with why I like it than its quality. By all means use a good-quality vanilla extract instead. Each packet of vanillina is equal to 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract.

