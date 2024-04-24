Recipes
Zucchini Carpaccio With Tomato Vinaigrette
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
See all posts
818 Tequila and Chamberlain Coffee’s Espresso Martini Debuts
Special order: NYC restaurants Little Ruby’s Cafe, Dudley’s to serve 818 Tequila and Chamberlain Coffee espresso martini
Appetito Interviews the Incomparable Rachael Ray
Our Editor-in-Chief has a candid conversation with Rachael Ray on her new cooking show and a whole lot more.
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
From estate-grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil and air-dried Ancient Grain Pasta, to organic Marinara Pasta Sauce, Salt Seasonings, Pesto & Spreads, or Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Bona Furtuna’s Italian food products are sustainably produced for flavor and body while preserving the biological heritage of Sicily.
Learn More →
How to Make Grouper Picatta
Our contributor from South Carolina shares her recipe for grouper, a versatile and delicious fish from the Atlantic.
Appetito’s Sunday Shop: Avaline, Copains, San Sabino
Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!