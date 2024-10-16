Tuscany’s San Felice Has Celebrated Wines and a Luxury Resort

San Felice Winery is a celebrated estate located in Tuscany, Italy, near the medieval town of Castelnuovo Berardenga, just south of Siena. San Felice derives its name from an ancient village that once surrounded the estate. Known for its exquisite Chianti Classico, San Felice has a rich history dating back centuries and has evolved into a leading producer of high-quality wines that reflect both tradition and modern winemaking innovation.

In the heart of Chianti Classico, San Felice primarily grows Sangiovese, the cornerstone grape of Tuscan wines, but also experiments with other indigenous and international varietals. The estate produces a range of other red, white, and sparkling wines that showcase the diversity of the region. The diverse soils and Mediterranean climate ensure optimal grape ripening, while maintaining the acidity necessary for balanced, elegant wines.

Borgo San Felice on the property of the eponymous wine estate.

San Felice is not only committed to producing high-quality wines but also to sustainability and environmental responsibility by aiming to reduce its ecological footprint, including organic vineyard management, energy-efficient operations, and waste reduction. In addition, San Felice is recognized for its involvement in viticultural research and innovation, such as playing a crucial role in reviving ancient Tuscan grape varieties like Pugnitello. This project has helped to highlight the rich viticultural heritage of Tuscany.

As the weather cools and leaves start to turn, it’s a good time to toast the harvest with San Felice wines. We decided to pour these two:

Chianti Classico San Grigio Riserva

Made from 100% Sangiovese, this wine is a pure expression of the Chianti Classico terroir. Aged for 24 months, it offers a deep ruby color with intense aromas of cherries, plums, and a hint of spice. On the palate, it delivers a rich, full-bodied structure with balanced acidity and smooth tannins, making it an excellent pairing for grilled meats and hearty dishes.

Il Grigio Da San Felice Chianti Classico Riserva.

Vigorello

Vigorello was introduced in 1968, pioneering a Super Tuscan blend that marked the estate’s venture into Bordeaux-style blends. Initially composed of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, the blend has evolved to include Petit Verdot, resulting in a powerful, complex wine with layers of black fruit, tobacco, and spices. Vigorello is aged in French oak, which imparts a subtle vanilla and toast character, adding to its depth and aging potential.

Vigorello is a Super Tuscan from San Felice Winery.

Beyond the winery, San Felice is also home to Borgo San Felice, a Relais & Châteaux luxury resort set within a restored medieval village. Whether through its wines or its luxury hospitality experience, San Felice offers a quintessential taste of Tuscany's rich wine heritage.

Note: San Felice is a collection of three of Tuscany's most famous estates, which are often featured in Wine Spectator's top 100. San Felice is owned by the Allianz Group.