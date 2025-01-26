Sunday Shop: Big Picture Farm, POPUPFLORIST, Locanda Verde

Two thousand and twenty five is in full swing. So far, it’s been a busy one - in a good way. I maintain a good feeling about what this year will bring (I am manifesting that, at the very least).

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Winter hydration: The colder months always do a number on my skin, lips included. Lately, I’ve been using a new product from Typology. The brand’s T41 Replenishing Tinted Lip Balm feels soft and luxurious — and quite hydrating. It’s made with ceramides and hyaluronic acid meant to provide 8-hour hydration. The balm comes in four colorways: Clear, Powder Pink, Rosewood Pink and Plum Purple.

Sweet treat: I am treat obsessed. And recently, I sampled a variety of sweets from Big Picture Farm. I loved everything I tried — in fact, I couldn’t stop eating them over the course of a week. And my two favorites can actually be purchased together in The Ultimate Sweetness: Caramel & Chocolate Bundle, perfect for Valentine’s Day or any other occasion that calls for a petite sugar rush.

Pre-Valentine’s Day spirit shopping: POPUPFLORIST, a New York-based floral studio headed up by Kelsie Hayes beloved for unique and elevated designs for delivery and events, is ready for Valentine’s Day. The studio has opened pre-orders for its Love in New York Crewneck 2025, a bright red sweatshirt with romantic flair that’s set to deliver before February 14th arrives.

Cozy, comfy: We are in the thick of winter and I’m looking for anything that will provide extra warmth. Native Youth’s Claine Taupe Distressed Suede Shearling Coat sold by Lulus (a brand I sometimes work with on content creation, for full disclosure), has added a little extra coziness to my wardrobe. This piece is very comfortable and adds something unique to any daily look. It pairs well with jeans and leggings, perfect for late January days.

Hot new dine: I actually cannot stop talking about Locanda Verde’s recently opened Hudson Yards location. I stopped in with a friend last weekend and had the most divine meal. This is the second of Chef Andrew Carmellini’s well-loved Locanda Verde, with the original residing in Tribeca since 2009. The space is absolutely gorgeous adding an elevated vibe to an already excellent menu. It’s ideal for a date night, girls’ dinner or special occasion - and a reservation there is worthy of serving as a Saturday night’s main event. Don’t miss the Sardinian Sheep’s Milk Ricotta, the Pappardelle made with lamb bolognese, AC’s Fire-Roasted Garlic Chicken or the Frico Potatoes.