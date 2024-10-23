How Alessandro Bordoni, an Italian Video Director, Eats in America

Alessandro Bordoni is an Italian-born, LA-based branded content video director with a passion for storytelling and a deep appreciation for the artistry of food and culture. Originally from Rimini—the hometown of the legendary filmmaker Federico Fellini—Alessandro’s journey began in Milan’s vibrant advertising scene, where he collaborated with global brands such as Nike, Adidas, Dolce & Gabbana, and Land Rover.

His creative path led him to Los Angeles in 2018, where his passion for music merged with film, producing music videos for industry icons including Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, and Blink-182. Alessandro’s impressive repertoire includes award-winning work: a Grammy in 2021, a Telly Award in 2024 for Short Documentary and Branded Content, and features in prestigious outlets like Rolling Stone, Vogue, and People magazine.

With an eye for storytelling that spans beyond film, Alessandro has directed documentaries and live event films for A-list clients around the globe and created branded content for industry giants like Porsche, BBC, Mackie, and Zoom. He thrives on collaborative projects in multicultural environments, embracing new challenges that fuel his creativity.

Off the set, Alessandro’s passion for Italian food shines through his love for Neapolitan pizza-making, reflecting his dedication to craftsmanship both in the kitchen and behind the camera. Whether transforming big ideas into epic visuals or perfecting the art of Italian cuisine, Alessandro’s work embodies his ethos of blending creativity, tradition, and innovation.

A true people person and optimist at heart, Alessandro continues to push the boundaries of visual storytelling. His work celebrates not just stories, but the experiences, flavors, and connections that make life extraordinary.

What was your first impression of the food when you moved to America?

Oh, it was fantastic at first—though a bit less so over time. I had already visited on vacation, and like many Italians who grew up in the '90s, I was immersed in American TV shows, MTV, and pop culture. I practically ate burgers from every fast-food chain, comparing which one I liked best—whether it was Shake Shack, In-N-Out, Five Guys, or others. But after a while, my body started reacting differently, and I realized that it couldn’t process these burgers the same way as the ones I was used to eating back home in Italy.

That’s when I began to eat more mindfully, thanks to my partner, who is always very careful about reading food labels. Over time, I noticed a major difference: in Italy, you can walk into a supermarket, close your eyes, and throw anything into your cart, knowing it will probably be decent quality regardless of your personal taste. Here in the U.S., though, the quality isn’t as consistent—maybe only 10% of what's on the grocery store shelves is truly healthy, given the lighter food regulations (but I won’t dive into that topic now).

These days, I mostly cook at home, but I still enjoy eating out when I can, especially trying local specialties. I avoid fast food like Wendy’s or Jack in the Box, and I stay clear of “Italian” restaurants that opened a few decades ago and only kept the name, haha. But I consider myself lucky to live in Los Angeles, where there’s an incredible variety of cuisines from all over the world, along with many high-quality options.

Were you surprised by any of the foods, Italian or not, you discovered in America?

Yes, absolutely. Italian restaurants here generally fall into two categories: authentic and old-school. The authentic ones are often newer and run by Italians or people closely connected to our culture. They take great care in using genuine ingredients and traditional processes, creating dishes that are just as good as what you’d find in Italy.

On the other hand, the old-school Italian restaurants have become more Americanized in both their menu choices and flavors. Even though they claim to be Italian—and many of them are iconic names in Hollywood and Beverly Hills, frequented by celebrities—unfortunately, they don’t offer much of the authenticity they once had beyond the name. It’s a shame, really, because there’s a missed opportunity to showcase true Italian cuisine at its best.

On a more positive note, I was pleasantly surprised by the Mexican food here. In Italy, it’s hard to find good, high-quality Mexican dishes, but being so close to Mexico here in the U.S., I’ve discovered a whole new world. From avocado prepared in countless ways to a variety of burritos and tacos, I’ve really grown to appreciate Mexican cuisine. I’ve also developed a bit of a taste for Persian food, as there were many Persian restaurants in the first neighborhood I lived in. Their cuisine, with its similarities to Mediterranean flavors, reminded me a lot of home, which made it easy to love.

On a scale of one to 10, how do you rate Italian food in America?

I’d give it an 8 out of 10, which is quite high in terms of quality—but only if we’re talking about major hubs like LA, NYC, San Francisco, Miami, and similar cities. These places have a lot of excellent Italian restaurants. However, the prices here, although understandable given the higher cost of doing business in the U.S., can be a bit of a shock at first. It takes me a few minutes to get over the fact that the same dish would cost me about five times less in Italy, often with the same or even better quality.

That said, the story changes as you move further inland. I haven’t explored all of the U.S., but I’ve traveled a bit for work, and I’ve noticed that outside of the coastal cities or affluent areas, the options for authentic Italian food diminish. In those regions, the quality drops, and the variety isn’t quite the same as what you find in the bigger cities.

Are there any Italian products that you wish you could readily get here that you can't?

Honestly, not really. As I mentioned, living in Los Angeles means almost everything I need is available, so I don’t particularly miss any products. That said, there are a few items tied to my childhood that aren’t exported to the U.S., and those will always hold a special place in my heart. I make sure to stock up on them whenever I visit Italy.

Wait—actually, there is one thing I miss: piadina romagnola, a specialty from my region. It’s incredibly simple to make and widely available in supermarkets throughout Italy, but it’s hard to find here. And when it is available, the selection is often very limited, and it’s sometimes confused with Mexican tortillas because of how similar they look.

What is your favorite Italian dish to make at home?

There is, and always will be, only one correct answer to this question for as long as I live: PIZZA. 🍕

Are there any Italian places where you live that you like to go out to eat?

There are quite a few, and since Los Angeles is such a big city that’s constantly evolving, new places open and close all the time—so my favorites tend to change too. Right now, my must-go-to spots are:

OSTE for Roman-style pizza, with its signature crunchy crust.

NARDO' for Neapolitan pizza, which has a different dough and is, of course, the original pizza.

Uovo for handmade pasta, imported from Italy overnight every day.

Bacio di Latte for artisanal gelato.

There are many more great spots, especially in West LA, but these are my current top picks.

Any place you haven’t tried yet but want to go?

Absolutely—there are plenty! Mainly, all the ones I haven’t heard about yet from my Italian friends. When it comes to restaurants, the best recommendations always come from fellow Italians because I know I can trust them completely. We share the same cultural and culinary background, so their advice is as good as gold!

Is there a kind of cuisine, other than Italian, that you might go out for or make at home?

If I’m out with friends, I usually also go for **Mexican or Asian** cuisine. But if I’m on my own or with my partner, it’s always—and only—**Italian**. Humble brag, but honestly, Italian is the best! 😄🍝

The next time you go back to Italy, where's the first place you're going to go eat?

Well, of course, the first thing I’ll have is piadina romagnola! I’ll either go to La Lella in Rimini, Giro di Boa in Cattolica, or Bobo in Misano Adriatico. Funny story—Bobo isn’t the name of a restaurant but an old club where us locals used to go dancing. After leaving the club at 4 AM, we’d always grab a piadina, and over time, the spot became known as “Bobo’s piadina,” just like the club itself.