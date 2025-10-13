Chef’s Day Off: Chef Mark Bolchoz

When he's not behind the pass at Cane Pazzo, his deeply nostalgic Italian restaurant in Charleston that opened this year, Chef Mark Bolchoz is soaking up the Lowcountry lifestyle with his family, a few cold drinks, and a deep dive into the regional cooking of Italy. Here’s house he spends a (rare) day off.

Morning: Banana Bread and a Book

My ideal day off starts downtown at Babas on Meeting, a European-inspired café that nails the ritual of the morning reset. I’ll get an iced latte with an extra shot of espresso and vanilla syrup, toasted banana bread, and the cream puff is a must. You’re just as likely to find a cookbook in my hand as they’re a huge source of inspiration for me. One of my favorites is La Cucina: The Regional Cooking of Italy.

Afternoon: Burgers, Beers, and the Great Outdoors

Bolchoz’s sons are ready for a day of fishing at Creekside Park.

I love to get outside with my family as much as I can, so I’ll take my sons fishing at Creekside Park. It’s peaceful and grounding, exactly what I need to recharge. We also always find ourselves back at the Charleston Aquarium.

Later in the day it’s a no-fuss lunch at either Johnny’s Garage for a Double Block Burger and an ice-cold Natty Light on draft or a whole family get together at Home Team BBQ, a local staple. I always opt for the specials that day and a large Game Changer.

Evening: Wine, Escargot, and a Date Night Out

Chef Mark Bolchoz with his wife Ariana and their two sons enjoying a sunny afternoon in Charleston.

My wife Ariana and I love to go out just the two of us, which normally starts with a glass of wine at Graft. Then it’s dinner at Maison, a French bistro known for its classic-meets-contemporary take. We’ll try anything that Vandy (Maison’s chef) is cooking, but the beef tartare and escargot are continued standouts.

For a chef so rooted in Italian tradition, Mark Bolchoz’s perfect day off is a love letter to Charleston: its parks, its people, and the off-duty eats that keep him coming back to the kitchen inspired.