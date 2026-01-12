Pistachio Hot Chocolate Recipe With Pistachio Cookies

Winter calls for warm drinks and homemade treats, and this Pistachio Hot Chocolate with Pistachio Cookies recipe is the perfect combo to cozy up at home. Long used in Italian kitchens, pistachios bring a gentle nuttiness that works well in baked goods and drinks alike.

This drink has a white chocolate base that gives it a luscious texture and adds balance to the flavor profile, without being overly sweet. The pistachio cookies filled with white chocolate ganache play with contrasts: nutty and sweet, and crunchy and creamy, resulting in a well-rounded taste. The cookies can also be enjoyed without the filling, or half dipped in chocolate with a sprinkling of sea salt.