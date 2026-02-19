Lent-Friendly Citrus Salmon with Burst Tomatoes

This is a vibrant salmon dish that’s perfect for the Lenten season and makes a lovely presentation on the table. The best part of this kind of rustic cooking is that everything is roasted in one pan. The chopped red pepper, shallot and the rainbow-colored tomatoes reduce in the fresh orange juice as it bakes in the oven. As the tomatoes burst and the peppers soften, they make a luscious sauce and vegetable medley to serve with the fish.
Sometimes, impressive dinners come together with minimal fuss and a handful of the best Italian ingredients, and this is the perfect example. The vegetable combination and spice rub for the fish are so versatile and can also work with other wild-caught fish and shrimp. Don’t you love a recipe that multitasks and can take you through Lent and into the spring season? This citrus-infused salmon is bright, light and will wow your friends and family.
