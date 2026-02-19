Skip to Content
Lent-Friendly Citrus Salmon with Burst Tomatoes

This one pan citrus roasted salmon with burst tomatoes and peppers is a bright, effortless dinner that carries you from Lent straight into spring.

9:00 AM EST on February 19, 2026

A single serving of citrus infused salmon topped with roasted vegetables and fresh basil.

This is a vibrant salmon dish that’s perfect for the Lenten season and makes a lovely presentation on the table.  The best part of this kind of rustic cooking is that everything is roasted in one pan. The chopped red pepper, shallot and the rainbow-colored tomatoes reduce in the fresh orange juice as it bakes in the oven. As the tomatoes burst and the peppers soften, they make a luscious sauce and vegetable medley to serve with the fish. 

Sometimes, impressive dinners come together with minimal fuss and a handful of the best Italian ingredients, and this is the perfect example.  The vegetable combination and spice rub for the fish are so versatile and can also work with other wild-caught fish and shrimp.  Don’t you love a recipe that multitasks and can take you through Lent and into the spring season?  This citrus-infused salmon is bright, light and will wow your friends and family. 

Orange Sauce Italian Salmon
Recipe by Michele Sessa
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

15

minutes

I love to serve this during Lent with polenta or with crusty bread to soak up the delicious pan juices!

Ingredients

  • 4 6 oz. 4 wild caught skin-on salmon filets

  • 1/2 large 1/2 red pepper, seeded and sliced

  • 1 large 1 sliced shallot

  • 1 pint 1 rainbow gourmet cherry tomatoes

  • 2 medium 2 naval oranges*

  • Spice mix for salmon:

  • 1 tsp. 1 dried oregano

  • 1 tsp. 1 dried rosemary

  • pinch red pepper flakes

  • 3 1/2 tbsp. 3 1/2 olive oil

  • orange zest

  • 3 minced 3 garlic cloves

  • sea salt, to taste

  • pepper, to taste

  • chopped basil for serving

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 f and pat the salmon filets dry with paper towels.
  • Season with salt and pepper.
  • In a 9 x 13 baking dish, arrange the red pepper, tomatoes and shallot around the sides of the pan, leaving room for the salmon in the middle.
  • Rub the spice mixture evenly on the salmon and place fish skin side down in the baking dish.
  • Pour the juice on the vegetables (not on the salmon), and bake for 12-15 minutes until an internal temperature of 125 is reached for medium.
  • Remove from the oven and let the fish rest for three minutes as you plate the colorful vegetables, then top them with the fish and chopped basil.

Notes

  • For the oranges: Zest one orange for the spice mix and juice both for the pan sauce.

