Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Recipes

Roman Rice Stuffed Tomatoes: A Roman Comfort Dish

A Roman summer classic made with arborio rice, Pecorino Romano and ripe tomatoes, this comforting dish brings the flavors of Rome straight to your table.

10:00 AM EST on February 18, 2026

Single Roman rice stuffed tomato served with roasted potatoes.

Pomodori ripieni di riso served warm with roasted potatoes.

Roman food is incredibly popular and with good reason. It packs a flavorful punch and requires minimal preparation. And yet, recreating these dishes is never as simple as one would think; cacio e pepe is the perfect example! That said, I’m always on the hunt to bring a taste of Rome to my table and these Roman rice stuffed tomatoes have been on my menu lately. They also happen to be gluten-free!

Known in Rome as pomodori ripieni di riso, this dish is a summertime classic, especially when tomatoes are in season. Italians are big believers in eating seasonally, so it seems absurd to suggest this recipe in the middle of winter. But this year has been brutally cold, which makes these the ultimate comfort food. Often accompanied with crispy, roasted potatoes, this recipe makes for a versatile main course. Consider serving alongside a filet of grilled fish or chicken, with a salad, or even on their own as an appetizer. 

There are so many versions of this recipe online, making it a challenge to choose one. After a bit of trial and error, I’ve landed on a quick and effortless combination. Some suggest leaving the rice uncooked, but I strongly advise against it! Instead, simply cook the arborio rice until al dente, and then strain and rinse. Those short for time can opt for parboiled rice. Lastly, most versions in Rome only use Pecorino Romano, but mine calls for the addition of Parmigiano Reggiano. There’s no denying that the combination of these two heavyweights is infallible. 

So what are you waiting for? Give these Roman rice stuffed tomatoes a try and let us know what you think! Daje!

Roman Rice Stuffed Tomatoes: Pomodori Ripieni di Riso

Roman Rice Stuffed Tomatoes: Pomodori Ripieni di Riso

Recipe by Justin Patulli
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

50

minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 4 large tomatoes

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 arborio rice, uncooked

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

  • 3 tbsp. 3 extra virgin olive oil, divided

  • 1 clove 1 garlic

  • parsley, a small handful

  • black pepper, to taste

  • salt, to taste

Directions

  • Bring a pot of water to the boil and add the arborio rice.
  • Cook for nine minutes, until al dente, then drain and rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process.
  • With a knife, carefully cut off the tops of the tomatoes and scoop out the pulp using a spoon or melon baller. Set the pulp aside.
  • In a blender, add the tomato pulp, two tablespoons of olive oil, garlic, parsley, black pepper, and salt. Blend until smooth.
  • Pour the mixture into a bowl and mix in the Pecorino Romano and Parmigiano Reggiano.
  • Add the cooked rice, and mix until well combined.
  • Place the hollowed tomatoes in a baking dish and fill each with the rice mixture, being careful not to overstuff.
  • Pour remaining rice mixture into the bottom of the pan (or over the potatoes, if using).
  • Drizzle the remaining olive oil evenly over the tops of the tomatoes and then loosely cover with a damp sheet of parchment paper. Then tent with aluminum foil.
  • Bake in a preheated oven at 365°F for 50 minutes.
  • Uncover after 30 minutes and continue baking for 20 more minutes.
  • Remove from the oven and serve while still warm or at room temperature.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Travel

Puerto Rico’s Fairmont El San Juan Offers Lively, Abundant Getaway 

A first-hand look at Puerto Rico’s iconic Fairmont El San Juan, where history, beachside beauty and nonstop energy create a vibrant Caribbean escape.

February 18, 2026
News

Chef PJ Calapa Talks Marea at Snow Lodge, St. Regis Aspen

Chef PJ Calapa shares how Marea’s coastal Italian identity finds new life in Aspen at The Snow Lodge at The St. Regis.

February 17, 2026
Today's stories are presented by

Bona Furtuna

From estate-grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil and air-dried Ancient Grain Pasta, to organic Marinara Pasta Sauce, Salt Seasonings, Pesto & Spreads, or Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Bona Furtuna’s Italian food products are sustainably produced for flavor and body while preserving the biological heritage of Sicily.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Features

The Allure of Aqua e Vino

Chef Gabriele Grigolon brings Northern Italian tradition and European training to his intimate Charlotte restaurant, Aqua e Vino.

February 17, 2026
News

Chef Tony Gemignani Helps Princess Cruises Alfredo’s Win Ospitalità Italiana

The honor reflects a focused investment in doing Italian pizza properly, even miles from shore.

February 16, 2026
News

Inside Dallas’ Urban Italia with Chef Carla Pellegrino

Chef Carla Pellegrino discusses Italian American cooking at her new Dallas restaurant.

February 16, 2026
Features

Avere Gli Occhi Foderati di Prosciutto: Ignoring What is Right in Front of You

Italian scholar and New York–based educator Samuel Ghelli continues his Appetito series, examining how an Italian expression uses food to illuminate the ways we choose not to see.

February 16, 2026
See all posts