Roman Rice Stuffed Tomatoes: A Roman Comfort Dish

Roman food is incredibly popular and with good reason. It packs a flavorful punch and requires minimal preparation. And yet, recreating these dishes is never as simple as one would think; cacio e pepe is the perfect example! That said, I’m always on the hunt to bring a taste of Rome to my table and these Roman rice stuffed tomatoes have been on my menu lately. They also happen to be gluten-free!

Known in Rome as pomodori ripieni di riso, this dish is a summertime classic, especially when tomatoes are in season. Italians are big believers in eating seasonally, so it seems absurd to suggest this recipe in the middle of winter. But this year has been brutally cold, which makes these the ultimate comfort food. Often accompanied with crispy, roasted potatoes, this recipe makes for a versatile main course. Consider serving alongside a filet of grilled fish or chicken, with a salad, or even on their own as an appetizer.

There are so many versions of this recipe online, making it a challenge to choose one. After a bit of trial and error, I’ve landed on a quick and effortless combination. Some suggest leaving the rice uncooked, but I strongly advise against it! Instead, simply cook the arborio rice until al dente, and then strain and rinse. Those short for time can opt for parboiled rice. Lastly, most versions in Rome only use Pecorino Romano, but mine calls for the addition of Parmigiano Reggiano. There’s no denying that the combination of these two heavyweights is infallible.

So what are you waiting for? Give these Roman rice stuffed tomatoes a try and let us know what you think! Daje!