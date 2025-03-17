Five Day Trips & Getaways from Rome

The Jubilee year is in full swing, and Rome is buzzing with tourists eager to join in the festivities of this sacred event. From pilgrims visiting the city’s holiest religious sites to the ordinary travelers marvelling at the beauty of its celebrated landmarks, the atmosphere in Rome is vibrant.

But even outside of the Jubilee, the constant hustle and bustle of the Eternal City can overwhelm some visitors. Given this, it’s not unusual for these visitors to yearn for a peaceful escape from the crowds and noise. That’s where a well-curated list of day trips and weekend getaways from Rome comes in handy!

Whether you’re looking to soak up the sun and sea of an island paradise or wander through the charming streets of hilltop towns, all this is possible in just a short distance from the city. These getaways will strike the perfect balance of adventure and relaxation, leaving you recharged and ready to jump back into everything Rome has to offer.

Buon viaggio!

Castelli Romani

Just a stone’s throw away from the center of Rome is an area known as the Castelli Romani. Nestled in the hills southeast of the city, it consists of a small cluster of towns known for their historic charm, natural beauty, and delicious food and wine. One of the area’s standout features is the scenic sight of towns perched atop the volcanic and mysterious Lake Albano. It was once a summer getaway for Roman Emperors and the town of Castel Gandolfo continues to serve as the official summer residence of the Pope.

Today it’s a favorite spot with Romans wanting to escape the heat of the city thanks to a natural breeze that the area enjoys. Wandering the streets of towns like Castel Gandolfo and Genzano is a welcomed opportunity to unwind from the intensity of the capital. But beyond its tranquil vibe, the area lures wine connoisseurs in search of Lazio’s finest white wines in towns like Frascati. If you love wine tastings and vineyards tours, this is the day trip for you. Best of all, it can be reached by train, bus and taxi, in as little as 25 minutes!

Ponza

The turquoise waters of Ponza.

Islands like Sicily, Sardinia, and Capri often steal the spotlight, but Ponza should be your next island getaway. With its turquoise waters, dramatic rocky coastlines, and secluded white sandy beaches, Ponza has long been a favored vacation spot for the Roman elite. The island is also home to a series of caves that are perfect for exploration by sail or swim. Beyond its natural splendor, Ponza is dotted with colorful pastel-hued buildings that give the island a rustic, Mediterranean charm. And then there’s the seafood – fresh and flavorful – a testament to the island’s refined and authentic spirit.

Reaching Ponza is a bit of a journey, but is well worth it. It starts with an hour-long train ride from Rome to Anzio, followed by a hydrofoil or ferry ride that lasts just over an hour. With the total travel time nearly three hours, Ponza is ideal for an overnight or weekend stay, though day tours are also available.

Gaeta

One of the many coves along the coastline of Gaeta.

Gaeta is a seaside town nestled between Rome and Naples, making it a favored choice for locals in search of relaxation. Despite its popularity with residents of both cities, it remains off the typical tourist trail and retains its authenticity. With its idyllic coastline inviting leisurely beach days and picnics, the town truly embodies the Italian philosophy of il dolce far niente, or the sweetness of doing nothing. No visit to Gaeta is complete without trying its signature dish: tiella, a deep-dish pizza pie stuffed with escarole, octopus, and the area’s locally-grown black olives. Easily accessible by train in just over an hour, it makes for an especially refreshing escape during the hot summer months.

Orvieto

The ancient Umbrian city of Orvieto.

Umbria is a landlocked region that is often called the “green heart” of Italy. In recent years, it’s begun gaining popularity due to its charm, often paralleled to that of Tuscany. Among its many towns is Orvieto, a small hilltop town, best known for its eponymous white wine , that is reachable by train from Rome in just over an hour. After arriving at the train station, visitors will take a short and scenic funicular ride up to the centro storico. Once at the top, I suggest keeping your camera handy, to snap some photos of the breathtaking Umbrian countryside.

But Orvieto has more to offer than natural beauty; it’s home to a treasure trove of shops selling locally made artisanal goods like hand-painted pottery. Known as maiolica, this coveted art form dates back many centuries and is found throughout Italy, with each boasting their own unique styles, colors, and patterns. Here, one can find pieces made in Orvieto and from nearby towns like Deruta and Gubbio. The signature design on most hand-painted ceramics made in Orvieto is a green rooster, which symbolizes good luck and prosperity.

The town’s artistic highlight is the Duomo of Orvieto, a masterpiece both inside and out. Its facade is adorned with intricate mosaics and features a backdrop of the sweeping countryside. Inside, the Duomo features stunning frescoes and sculptures. For travelers seeking a blend of historic charm, artistic treasures, and picturesque scenery, Orvieto is a great choice!

Abruzzo

The snow-capped mountains of Abruzzo.

Untouched by mass tourism, Abruzzo is a must-visit for travelers in search of authenticity. The region’s incredibly diverse landscape encompasses everything from snow-capped mountains to sun-drenched seaside towns, making it a year-round destination. During the summer months, the Gran Sasso e Monti della Laga National Park is a great destination for hiking and horseback riding, while winter offers the perfect conditions for skiers and snowboarders looking to hit the slopes.

For a taste of art and culture, visit towns like L’Aquila and Sulmona, which offer charming architecture and vibrant open-air markets on select days of the week. Sulmona is home to the famed confectionery treat known as confetti di Sulmona — colorful candy-coated almonds that are a staple at Italian weddings, baptisms, and other special occasions. Above all, Abruzzo is a foodie's paradise. Its cuisine delivers maximum flavor, thanks to the region’s fresh, local ingredients.

Abruzzo is a feasible day trip from Rome, but a weekend stay is recommended. For the shortest travel time, rent a car or hire a driver. For convenience and affordability, consider taking the train.